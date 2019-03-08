Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Two Norfolk friends get last flights out of India after airline is grounded

PUBLISHED: 10:31 19 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:31 19 April 2019

Friends Caroline Martin and Andree Byron in Goa. They are going to be flying home to the UK to spend the rest of the Easter weekend at home. Pic: submitted.

Friends Caroline Martin and Andree Byron in Goa. They are going to be flying home to the UK to spend the rest of the Easter weekend at home. Pic: submitted.

Two Norfolk friends are among the lucky few who will be spending Easter at home after managing to get rebooked onto one of the last flights out of India.

Some passengers are struggling to get home after the flight cancellations by Jet Airways. Pic: Getty imagesSome passengers are struggling to get home after the flight cancellations by Jet Airways. Pic: Getty images

Andree Byron and Caroline Martin are on holiday in Goa and thanks to the efforts of their local travel agent, Rachel Garnish of RG Travel based in north Norfolk, they will be flying home tomorrow.

They were among thousands of passengers caught up in the travel nightmare after Jet Airways cancelled all of its domestic and international flights.

Many people including families with children needing to go back to school next week are caught up in the chaos.

MORE: Family stranded in India after airline is grounded finds way out - for £5,500

However, Ms Byron and Ms Martin were among the lucky ones. Their travel agent Rachel was monitoring the flights and as soon as Jet Airways cancelled, she was on the phone to get a flight from her suppliers – and managed to get two of the last seats with Qatar Airways, codesharing with BA from Mumbai to Heathrow.

“As soon as Jet Airways cancelled, I was on the phone. I feel so sorry for those people who are stranded but I'm really happy I managed to get my clients, the only ones I have in India, on a flight home,” she said.

Ms Byron, who lives in Norwich, said: “Rachel totally took the worry and stress out of it for us, she has been totally brilliant, extended the accommodation, dealt with the flights and the transfers too. We have been very lucky. The staff at the Acacia where we have been staying have also been super helpful.”

MORE: Families could be stranded in India for a week say Norfolk travel agents

Others weren't so lucky. Mitul Patel contacted this newspaper to say: “My sister in law and five year old niece are in India and due back on April 23. What will happen? Will they be put on another flight?”

Advice to passengers was fairly bleak. Jet Airways itself issued a statement saying: “Passengers whose Jet Air flights are cancelled while on holiday, will not be covered under EU legislation and therefore may not be entitled to hotels and meals until the airline can get them home.”

More advice is on the CAA website click here.

Most Read

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Fortunate nobody was hurt’ - drink-driver arrested after crash

Police arrested a suspected drink-driver after a crash on the A143. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

Prince Philip ‘spotted behind wheel for first time since giving up licence’ following Norfolk crash

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Police officers carry out high visibility patrols in north Norwich

More than a dozen police officers carried out high visibility patrols in north Norwich in response to reports of anti-social behaviour and drug dealing. Photo: Luke Powell

Weather warning issued for parts of Norfolk

Walk in the morning before the sun burnt away the fog. Silent except for birds calling and the soft munching of grazing horses. Photo: John Ellerby

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Prince Philip ‘spotted behind wheel for first time since giving up licence’ following Norfolk crash

Prince Philip's, the Duke of Edinburgh, car being made ready for recovery after he was involved in a road traffic accident on the A149 at Babingley, near King’s Lynn. Photo: Chris Bishop

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

‘Fortunate nobody was hurt’ - drink-driver arrested after crash

Police arrested a suspected drink-driver after a crash on the A143. Picture: Great Yarmouth Police

REVEALED: Royal VIP confirmed for this summer’s Royal Norfolk Show

The Royal Norfolk Show will welcome a royal president in 2019. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Running column: What’s next? How Mark Armstrong is moving on from Manchester

Mark Armstrong in action at the Cambridge Half Marathon. Picture: Cambridge Half Marathon
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists