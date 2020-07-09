Fate of Norfolk’s Frankie & Benny’s restaurants decided
PUBLISHED: 12:51 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:26 09 July 2020
Frankie & Benny’s restaurants in Norfolk have been saved the axe following months of speculation over which sites will close.
The restaurants in Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn will all remain open – though across the border in Suffolk a site is set to close.
The Haverhill restaurant is just one of 125 sites set to close.
A spokesman for Frankie & Benny’s said: “The casual dining sector has faced enormous, well documented pressures which have been exacerbated by covid-19 and the lockdown. Unfortunately, we have had to take difficult but necessary decisions to ensure a sustainable future for our business. We have been in close contact with affected colleagues throughout this process and we are doing all we can to support them during this time.”
The news will be a relief to fans of the Norwich Riverside retail park, which has already lost one restaurant due to the virus.
Coast to Coast announced last month that it was set to close, with staff saying they were “devastated”.
