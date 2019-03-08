Search

Norfolk fish and chip shop one of top 20 in country

PUBLISHED: 14:09 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:09 29 August 2019

Team members of French's fish & chips. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Team members of French's fish & chips. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

A fish shop in north Norfolk has been named one of the top 20 fish and chip shops in the UK.

Jason Crook French's Fish and Chips, Shop Manager. Picture: Victoria PertusaJason Crook French's Fish and Chips, Shop Manager. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

French's Fish Shop, in Wells-next-the-Sea, has made the list which is part of the The National Fish & Chip Awards.

The shop had already been named one of the best in the eastern region, alongside Wells counterpart Plattens Fish and Chips, and will now hope to make the final top 10.

MORE: Why this Norfolk town is the plaice to be for fish and chips

French's wrote on Facebook: "Pleased to say that French's fish and chips, which will be 99 years old this February, and now going into the fourth generation, has just been named one of the top 20 takeaway fish and chip shops in the UK. The top fish and chip shop in East Anglia. Well done to all the staff for their hard work."

There are a number of judging stages to overcome en route to being named the best fish and chip shop in the UK, including mystery shopper judging visits and full business performance audits of premises.

French's will now enter a draw process to determine who they will compete against in the next round of judging in order to determine who will reach the competition final.

