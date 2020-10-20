Events business to open first shop - selling bridal gowns and dapper suits

Sandie Chivers, the owner of Masons Great Event Co.is opening of Mason’s bridal gowns and dapper suits in the old Spalding & Co estate agents office in Fakenham on Oak Street with her business partner Lee Anthoney Mason. Picture: Sandie Chivers. Archant

The owner of an events company has said lockdown gave her the chance to reflect - and now she is on the brink of opening her first permanent shop.

Sandie Chivers, 29, from Harpley, the owner of Mason’s Great Event Co, is planning to expand her business with the opening of Mason’s Bridal Gowns and Dapper Suits in the old Spalding & Co estate agents office in Fakenham.

She will run the shop with her business partner Lee Mason, who will take care of the suits.

The events management company, run out of an office in West Raynham, has focused on weddings, with the aim of being a one-stop-shop for all wedding needs with bookings for DJs, floral arrangement and marquees.

It is also very family-driven, with Ms Chivers’ mum and two sisters all involved with catering, venue decor and table decorations.

She felt that the company had expanded to the point where they would be comfortable when weddings and events started up again, so they started looking at ways to expand the business.

“The year has been flat, but we have still been building relationships with people,” she said.

“This time off has given us the chance to look back and reflect on the business and see where we can go from here.

“It has allowed us to build these relationships and keep the business where it is, rather than where will we be in six months times. Weddings aren’t happening so now is a great time. If they were happening then I couldn’t expand.”

Before she started the business five years ago, Ms Chivers worked as a mental health support worker.

Ms Chivers said the company really took off last year after a rebranding, which opened up the door to offering a lot more services.

She said: “It makes me feel so happy - it could have gone the other way. I am so passionate about it and I could never let it fail.

“The new shop opening is scary and nerve-wracking, but you either go big or go home.”

The shop on Oak Street is expected to open in November.