Which Norfolk events are cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus?

Two baby fairs, Fakenham Gin and Beer Festival and the Songs of Praise event at Thursford are amonmg events affected by coronavirus. Pictues: Bump & Beyond/Archant Bump & Beyond/Archant

Coronavirus uncertainty and precautions have seen an increasing number of events in Norfolk being cancelled or postponed.

Two of the biggest parent and baby shows in Norfolk and Suffolk are among those that will not go ahead.

The Parent and Baby Show that was due to take place at the UEA Sportspark in Norwich on Sunday.

Organisers said the postponement was 'the only sensible course of action' with a new date announced for November 8.

They added: 'Until yesterday we were confident that we could create a safe and sanitary environment for all, however given the news of the UEA decision to suspend all teaching and public events from March 16 until April 19 as a precautionary measure we no longer feel this is the case.

'Our event is all about play and interaction and regardless of how closely we followed guidelines and took precautions for tomorrow's show, we felt it would be impossible to guarantee against virus transmission.

'As mothers, and daughters ourselves we understand how concerning this ever changing situation is for parents and parents-to-be across the region.'

The UEA took the decision to cancel or postpone its public events as a 'precautionary measure'.

The affected programme ranges from talks and debates to film screenings and productions in the on campus drama studio.

Meanwhile the Norfolk Bump & Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair that had been due to take place at Norfolk Showground on Sunday, March 29 has been postponed until September 20.

In a statement organisers said: 'This is not a decision we have taken lightly, as a small family business we have worked on this event for 12 months and invested a considerable amount of time and money which, of the most part will be lost, but as always, the health and safety of our visitors, exhibitors and staff must come first.

'We feel that given the recent developments, it would be irresponsible of us to proceed with the show.'

Other cancelled events include one of Norfolk's biggest Songs and Praise celebrations, one of East Anglia's largest Methodist gatherings, that had been due to take place at the Thursford Museum, near Fakenham, on March 29.

A pair of music festivals that were expected to attract 6,000 people to Great Yarmouth have also been called off.

The hard rock and metal events had been to take place over two consecutive weekends - March 12 to 14 and 19 to 21 - at Vauxhall Holiday Park.

A performance by singer Charlie Green to Salvation Army in North Walsham on Easter Saturday has been cancelled, as has Fakenham Gin and Beer Festival, due to take place on March 20 and 21.

The Great Yarmouth Spring Clean due to take place on April 4 has been postponed until the summer.

However the East Anglian Game & Country Fair 2020 is currently still going ahead as planned at Euston Estate near Thetford on April 25 and 26.

Organisers said: 'Please be assured that the safety and health of all our staff, exhibitors, visitors and contributors is our main priority and we are implementing recommendations and instructions appropriately.'