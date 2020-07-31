‘People are glad to be out’ - estate begins summer activities

A country estate has announced that it will launch its summer activities aimed at children following lockdown closure.

Mannington Estate near Aldborough reopened its gardens in June, but from August 1 it will launch a series of trails aimed at children.

The playground has been extended with a sensory path introduced to the childrens’ wild garden, the new trails include an enchanted walk featuring fairy doors and a ladybird trail.

Evening walks featuring activities such as pond dipping will be held on August 13 and 17.

Lady Walpole, who owns the estate alongside her husband Lord Walpole, said: “People have been very nice and very appreciative, people are glad to be out and able to do something. I’ve already had an email this morning from somebody who visited saying that they felt very safe and secure.”

The gardens are currently open from Thursday to Sunday, with pre-booking required, entry to the estate costs £8 for adults and children are allowed in for free.