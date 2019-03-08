Search

£10,000 of support on offer to entrepreneurs in Angels' Den event

PUBLISHED: 10:36 31 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:19 31 May 2019

Entrepreneurs listen to talks at the Norfolk Enterprise Festival. Picture: Christine Barrass Photography

Entrepreneurs are being offered the chance to win £10,000 in business support to turn their bright ideas into a reality.

Juliana Meyer for Supapass won the funding last year. Photo: Bill SmithJuliana Meyer for Supapass won the funding last year. Photo: Bill Smith

The opportunity is being given to business founders who attend the Norfolk Enterprise Festival on July 12 at Hoveton Hall.

The event aims to enhance and celebrate Norfolk entrepreneurial spirit.

To apply, hopefuls need to submit a one minute video accompanied by a one page document, before June 10.

From there, a shortlist will be selected to present to a panel of 'Angels'.

The Angels' have been carefully selected and represent a wealth of different business sectors across Norfolk.

They include Kris Jones, founder of Tech Velocity, Katherine Wood, founder of Phonics Hero, as well as Andre Justice, head of success at Canny and Louise Bitteri, founder of Pikl.

The Angel's Den is being supported by leading local businesses including Angel Investment group the Anglia Capital Group, global accounting company Grant Thornton and national law firm Mills & Reeve.

Hannah Smith, business manager for the Anglia Capital Group, said: "We are delighted to support the Angels' Den session at the Norfolk Enterprise Festival.

"It is great that we, as a region, are beginning to realise the importance of supporting entrepreneurialism for the local economy, and that we have exciting events like this one in order to encourage it."

Grant Thornton will also be running pitching workshops for each finalist so they are ready to present in front of the Angels.

A spokesman for Grant Thornton said: "We are delighted to sponsor the inaugural Norfolk Enterprise Festival to unlock the potential for growth among ambitious entrepreneurs and businesses in our community".

There is plenty on offer to the wider business community who do not wish to pitch in the Angels' Den.

The festival is also offering talks from Norfolk's most accomplished entrepreneurs, workshops from business organisations, children's activities, a Norfolk Market Place (textures & tastes), and music and refreshments.

In addition to this, visitors will be revising the MPs Charter developed at last years' event, where local decision makers gather to hear any issues the attendees raise about running a business in Norfolk.

Limited tickets are available.

To register, visit www.norfolkenterprisefestival.co.uk.

