Theme and details of Norfolk Enterprise Festival 2019 announced

PUBLISHED: 13:01 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 08 May 2019

Entrepreneurs and their families at the Norfolk Enterprise Festival. Picture: Christine Barrass Photography

The Norfolk Enterprise Festival has revealed its 2019 theme will be sustainability.

This year the festival, founded by MP George Freeman and the chief executive of a regional business Mark Lapping, will take place on July 13.

The festival will take place from 11am to 10pm at Hoveton Hall near Wroxham.

The programme has three key issues around sustainability. These are sustainability in business, community and human sustainability.

Business sustainability conversations will centre on what tools and processes can be adopted to create long-lasting well-functioning, viable enterprises.

The community sustainability topic will discuss what steps businesses can take to create a more socially and ecologically conscious organisations, and what can be done to contribute to ensuring environmental quality

The final angle, human sustainability, will look at how leaders can sustain themselves to be adaptable and resilient.

George Freeman, MP for mid-Norfolk, said: "The Norfolk Enterprise Festival is a celebration of our county's amazing array of small businesses: pioneering from gin to genetics, beer to Bioethanol and cheese to cutting edge innovation.

"This year's festival will bring a 1000 innovators to showcase how Norfolk is pioneering in Green Innovation: in energy, food and the digital economy."

Highlights at the festival will include an Angel's Den panel, which invites three budding entrepreneurs to pitch their idea to a panel of investment Angels' with the chance to win £10,000 worth of business support.

Also on the agenda will be a podcast recording with Rebecca Lewis Smith of the Fountain Partnership and Emily Groves of Indigo Swan.

Hethel Innovation will also be at the event to speak to younger audiences about STEM subjects and enterprise activities, as well as guidance for budding entrepreneurs of any age.

As well as this Hannah Wooller of Hudson Architects and Kaavous Clayton of originalprojects will be discussing how Norfolk can utilise its space, and how the county can re-purpose its building assets for enterprise.

Ticket prices are £15 for adults, £7.50 for under 25s and children go free.

You can purchase tickets through the Norfolk Enterprise Festival website www.norfolkenterprisefestival.co.uk or via eventbrite.

