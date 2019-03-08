Developing Experts win Tech Nations Rising Star award

A Norfolk tech company has beaten hundreds of other early-stage start ups to clinch the title of Rising Star at this year’s Tech Nation competition.

Developing Experts has been named one of 10 rising star winners, triumphing over 33 semi-finalists.

The aim of Tech Nation’s competition is to search for up-and-coming tech startups with the potential to scale up their businesses, and ultimately become the market leaders of tomorrow.

Sarah Mintey, a former head teacher, founded the ed-tech platform. She said: “I am thrilled to accept the award on behalf of the Developing Experts team who have worked hard to create a beautiful science curriculum. I’d like to thank the support we’ve received from the many experts who appear in our lessons, in particular the University of East Anglia, the Norwich Research Park and Westover Veterinary Practice.”

As a winner, Developing Experts will receive a package of support worth over £4,000 including expert mentoring from the likes of Microsoft, Bing, and introductions to potential partners and investors.