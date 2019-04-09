Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Debenhams enters administration with store closures on the horizon

09 April, 2019 - 13:09
Debenhams has entered administration. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY

Debenhams has entered administration. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY COPY

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009

High street giant Debenhams has entered administration.

The chain, which has stores in Norwich, King’s Lynn and Great Yarmouth, chose to hand itself over to lenders instead of accepting a rescue deal from Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley.

The pre-pack administration deal is expected to trigger 50 store closures and job losses.

MORE: Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”



The restructuring will be brought about through a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA), which have been favoured in recent years as shops close stores.

CVAs seek to strike a deal with landlords to negotiate lower rent, with the alternative option being losing a tenant.

FTI Consulting has been appointed to carry out the process.

Administrators have sold the group to a newly-incorporated company controlled by Debenhams’ lenders, including hedge funds thought to include Alcentra, Angelo Gordon and Silver Point Capital.

The change of ownership means that shareholders such as Mike Ashley’s Sports Direct, who holds a 30% stake, will see their investments wiped out.

Under new ownership, Debenhams will have access to £200m in emergency funding.

Most Read

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Girls’ school to accept boys after 80 years - leaving only one single-sex establishment in Norfolk

One of Norfolk's two remaining single-sex schools, Hethersett Old Hall School, will start accepting boys into its senior school from September 2019, making it fully co-educational. Picture: Dave Guttridge

‘It’s heartbreaking’ - RSPB criticises north Norfolk council’s use of nets on Bacton cliffs

A protest meeting will be held over North Norfolk District Council's use of nets on Bacton cliffs. Pic: Ian Burt

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Landowner behind plans to build home on graveyard insists no burials will be harmed

A home could be built on a former Baptist graveyard on Croft Lane in Diss. Picture: Simon Parkin

Most Read

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

Girls forced to run home after being told ‘get in the car’ by man

On March 28, two girls were approached by a male on Hillcrest Close in Worlingham. Picture Google Earth

Suspected drink driver freed from overturned car after Norfolk crash

Emergency services were called to an overturned car in Thetford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

WATCH: Car ablaze in city centre causes road closure

A car burst into flames in Grapes Hill, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

RSPB calls on Norfolk council to do ‘the right thing’ and take netting down at Bacton cliffs

Aerial view of Bacton, The netting is on the cliffs below Bacton Gas Terminals. Picture: Mike Page

Norwich City v Reading - Press Conference LIVE

Todd Cantwell could be in the frame to replace the suspended Emi Buendia for Norwich City's Championship game against Reading Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Katie Price set to open new Norwich nightclub

Katie Price arriving for the Fifty Shades Darker European Premiere held at Odeon Leicester Square, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday February 9, 2016. See PA story SHOWBIZ FiftyShades. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists