People in Norfolk queue for final McDonald’s

PUBLISHED: 22:28 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 22:37 23 March 2020

In Diss cars flocked to the McDonald's before it closed on Monday evening. Picture: Archant

Archant

McDonald’s customers in Norfolk were queuing around the block as they flocked to outlets on the final day of trading amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The retail giant announced on Sunday that it will close every single one of its restaurants in the United Kingdom and Ireland from 7pm on Monday, following concerns about maintaining safe social distancing.

The fast food chain currently has 19 eateries in Norfolk, including Dereham, Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn and Norwich.

In Norwich Lewis Matthews on Twitter reported a 70 minute queue outside as it approached closing time.

While Nich Starling said there were people queuing to get their cars into the McDonald’s near Norwich airport.

McDonald’s has approximately 1,300 restaurants in the UK and Ireland, and the decision will affect 135,000 staff members.

