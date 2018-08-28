Do you have what it takes to be a knight at Norwich Castle?

Norfolk County Council are offering 15 children the chance to join Knight Club which aims to give them the chance to discover the secrets of medieval arms and armour and learn the importance of chivalry and sportsmanship. Picture: Norfolk County Council Archant

Budding knights are invited to join the exclusive Knight Club at Norwich Castle to learn the tricks of the trade.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk County Council are offering 15 children the chance to join Knight Club which aims to give them the chance to discover the secrets of medieval arms and armour and learn the importance of chivalry and sportsmanship. Picture: Norfolk County Council Norfolk County Council are offering 15 children the chance to join Knight Club which aims to give them the chance to discover the secrets of medieval arms and armour and learn the importance of chivalry and sportsmanship. Picture: Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council are offering 15 children the chance to join Knight Club which aims to give them the chance to discover the secrets of medieval arms and armour and learn the importance of chivalry and sportsmanship.

Councillor Margaret Dewsbury, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s communities committee, said: “Children will be able to have a go at medieval dancing, tournaments, games and competitions as well as taking part in a final demonstration to celebrate and show off their new skills.”

The opportunity starts on Saturday 12 January (10.15am- 12.30pm) and runs for six Saturdays. The cost is £60 per child and places must be booked in advance.

To book a place at Knight Club, contact Bookings Co-ordinator Tessa North, by calling 01603 493636 or emailing norwichcastle.bookings@norfolk.gov.uk