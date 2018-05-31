Search

Advanced search

Bonmarche announces further closures in the run up to Christmas

PUBLISHED: 10:59 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 28 November 2019

Bonmarche in Great Yarmouth is one of many under threat. Picture: James Bass

Bonmarche in Great Yarmouth is one of many under threat. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk © 2014

Norfolk could lose more shops before Christmas, after a women's fashion retailer has announced it is to close 30 under-performing sites in the coming weeks.

Around 240 jobs are now at risk at Bonmarche, which entered administration just over a month ago.

Norwich's Bonmarche in St Stephens Street has already begun a closing down sale, however the other stores around Norfolk could now also be in the firing line.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Next to go? Clarks announces 'rapid' exit from worst performing stores The other Bonmarche sites in the county are located in King's Lynn, Dereham and Great Yarmouth - and are now at risk of closure following the announcement.

"We deeply regret that, as part of the administration process, 30 stores will close and staff may be made redundant," said administrator Tony Wright, from FRP Advisory.

The remaining 285 stores will continue to trade, but will also be kept under review, and their future cannot be guaranteed.

It is understood that sister brand Peacocks is in talks with administrators about buying out the brand.

Most Read

Overturned lorry closes road

A lorry overturned on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Major poll predicts Conservatives will take marginal Norfolk seats and sweep to power

Conservative North West Norfolk candidate James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Hopes remain for new £6.6m railway station on edge of Norwich

Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page

Norfolk Police warning after fallen tree blocks road

File picture of a Norfolk police officer. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pedestrian taken to hospital after being found injured on A47

Police are appealing after a pedestrian was found injured on the A47. PIC: Great Yarmouth Police Twitter.

Overturned lorry closes road

A lorry overturned on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Major poll predicts Conservatives will take marginal Norfolk seats and sweep to power

Conservative North West Norfolk candidate James Wild. Picture: Ally McGilvray

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Hopes remain for new £6.6m railway station on edge of Norwich

Broadland Business Park. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists