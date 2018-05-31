Bonmarche announces further closures in the run up to Christmas

Bonmarche in Great Yarmouth is one of many under threat.

Norfolk could lose more shops before Christmas, after a women's fashion retailer has announced it is to close 30 under-performing sites in the coming weeks.

Around 240 jobs are now at risk at Bonmarche, which entered administration just over a month ago.

Norwich's Bonmarche in St Stephens Street has already begun a closing down sale, however the other stores around Norfolk could now also be in the firing line.

MORE: Next to go? Clarks announces 'rapid' exit from worst performing stores The other Bonmarche sites in the county are located in King's Lynn, Dereham and Great Yarmouth - and are now at risk of closure following the announcement.

"We deeply regret that, as part of the administration process, 30 stores will close and staff may be made redundant," said administrator Tony Wright, from FRP Advisory.

The remaining 285 stores will continue to trade, but will also be kept under review, and their future cannot be guaranteed.

It is understood that sister brand Peacocks is in talks with administrators about buying out the brand.