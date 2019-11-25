Search

More Norfolk banks under threat as TSB announces 82 closures

PUBLISHED: 16:39 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:39 25 November 2019

The Norwich Guildhall Hill branch of the TSB could be at risk of closure. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Norwich Guildhall Hill branch of the TSB could be at risk of closure. Picture: Denise Bradley

copyright: Archant 2013

More Norfolk bank branches are at risk of closure following a TSB announcement which revealed it will be shutting 82 branches next year.

More than 400 jobs are at risk following the news.

TSB has a number of branches in Norfolk, including on Guildhall Hill in Norwich city centre, one in Magdalen Street, and others in Aylsham, Holt, Swaffham and King's Lynn.

Norwich has already lost one TSB bank, after its site in Unthank Road was shut earlier this year.

MORE: Martin Lewis reveals how to get a free £175 before Christmas

Norfolk has been hit hard by bank closures this year, after Santander announced it was closing three in early 2019.

Since 2015 Norfolk and Waveney has lost more than 50 bank and building society branches - leaving many towns without one.

The bank must cut costs to compete with many of its peers, said chief executive Debbie Crosbie as she unveiled a wider plan to save around £100 million by 2022.

"There is no doubt we have got challenges to face. Put simply, the biggest barrier for TSB's future is that we're much more expensive to run than our competition," Ms Crosbie said.

"The plan we're sharing today involves some difficult decisions, but it sets TSB up to succeed in the future," she said. "Taken together, these changes will help us to serve more customers, better, for the long-term."

TSB stressed that it had twice the number of branches per 10,000 customers in 2018 than the UK average.

As high street banks feel the pinch from online-only challengers, TSB laid out a £120 million investment package to improve its digital products.

This will allow bank customers to set up and start using a current account in just 10 minutes, much less than the seven days it currently takes.

TSB expects 70% to 80% of its sales to come from digital channels by 2022, up from 46% in September this year. Meanwhile, nine in ten transactions will be self service by then.

The digital investment may be welcomed by customers who have faced problems with the banks systems. On Friday some account holders were left without their salaries as the bank failed to process overnight payments.

'The Shoreditch of Norwich' - City's new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Motorists warned of delays as 165 tonne train transported across region

Police are warning motorists to expect delays as a large loco is moved across the region. Picture: Archant

Little Mix to play Norfolk show in 2020

Little Mix are returning to Norfolk in 2020 with a gig at Holkham Hall. Left to right; Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Jade Thirlwall. Picture Liz Hobbs Group.

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

'There is no excuse' - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Woman awarded £33,500 after hospital's wisdom tooth blunder

Hanna Davies from Beccles was left with permanent nerve damage after having a wisdom tooth removed at James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Submitted

'There is no excuse' - anger as main road is closed for three days

Hockering residents, including parish councillors Richard Hawker and Rosemary Neave, say Anglian Water failed to give appropriate notice of roadworks on The Street. Picture: Archant

Doctor hits out at builder who left £16,000 renovation unfinished

David Spackman, from Hethersett, is the latest customer to hit out at builder Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M.Bye & Sons Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Signs up at closed Norwich pub reveal its new name

The new signs at the Strangers Tavern, formerly the Mash Tun. Photo: Archant

Hospitals look to recruit further afield as EU staff quit NHS

More than 11,600 NHS staff from the EU have left the NHS since the Brexit referendum. Picture: Getty
