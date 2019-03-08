Video

New Norwich business combines career discovery with relaxation break

(L-R) Lisa-Rose Moller and Zofia Fronek. Picture: Jonathan Haylock for Compass Careers Jonathan Haylock for Compass Careers

Two Norfolk businesswomen have launched the first career discovery business of its kind in the UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first event will be held at Brunel Manor in Torquay, Devon. Picture: Brunel Manor The first event will be held at Brunel Manor in Torquay, Devon. Picture: Brunel Manor

Compass Careers is an employment advice and mentoring program which offers both one to one sessions, as well as discovery breaks which combine career advice with wellness.

The company is the brainchild of Norwich women Zofia Fronek and Lisa-Rose Moller.

Both have experience in skills training, with Ms Fronek making a career in teaching and training, and Ms Muller working for the University of East Anglia’s careers hub.

Research has shown that 55% of UK employees are unhappy in their roles. Ms Fronek said: “Being unhappy at work can have a real impact on your mental health. We have people that tell us they cry every Sunday night at the thought of going back to work.”

Ms Muller said: “So that’s why we decided to do destination career breaks. People can fully relax and switch off, and have the headspace to think about what they want to be doing.”

Compass Careers already has two discovery breaks booked in; a trip to Devon in May and to north Norfolk in November.

“People always say they’re too busy to think about changing their career,” said Ms Muller.

“The people that have booked on so far tend to be teachers or doctors – those in high-flying jobs feeling like they might burn out. But we do want to start doing specialised trips looking at different sectors,” said Ms Fronek.

The pair will host up to 20 people per break, charging £345 upwards for accommodation for three days, as well as meals, activities, and mentoring sessions.

The pair, who both live in Norwich, would like to hold breaks across the UK and even abroad.

“We would like to do breaks to Japan,” said Ms Muller. “I lived there for four and a half years, and they’re very mindful in their day to day lives, so would fit well with our ethos.”

Courses range in sessions from discovering interests to true values, as well as analysing natural behaviours and skills and strengths.

To mark its launch, Compass Careers has offered a 5% discount to Eastern Daily Press Business readers.

Quote code EDPCC for money off when booking at www.compasscareers.co.uk