Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

The gifts Norfolk mums can be expecting this Mother’s Day

PUBLISHED: 15:39 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 26 March 2019

Most Norfolk mums will be receiving gin or flowers this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Norfolk mums will be receiving gin or flowers this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

The gifts Norfolk mums can expect to be receiving this weekend have been revealed.

The Co-op has revealed that gin and flowers are the top purchases in the run up to Mother’s Day, and although the county are spending more money on their mums, they are making the purchases at the last minute.

Sales of gin and flowers spiked 20pc in the run up to Mother’s Day last year, according to the data from the Central England Co-op - which includes Norfolk.

In 2018, customers spent 14pc more on alcohol, with gin showing the biggest jump in popularity with sales increasing 21pc in just a year.

However, low alcohol drinks have also seen a boost in popularity over recent times with a 24pc rise in sales from 2017 to 2018.

Shoppers were also increasingly opting for premium lines, however the biggest spike in sales came first thing on Mother’s Day with analysis suggesting people picked up bouquets on the way to see their mums.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Hotel wants security fencing due to ‘unmanageable’ amount of anti-social behaviour

The Nelson Premier Inn on Prince of Wales Road is seeking permission to cover five openings with fences and gates to improve security. Photo: Google

Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Most Read

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Fans barricaded violent goalkeeper in dressing room after referee assault

Aaron Wick, 36, of Staithe Street, Wells, admitted wounding and inflicting grievous bodily harm. Picture; Matthew Usher

Family’s heartache after 18-month-old daughter killed by electrical wire

Jessica Lacey Duggan was found dead in her cot after being caught in a baby monitor cord. Pictures: Supplied by Jason Duggan/Archant Library

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Cyclist remains in ‘serious condition’ following crash

A cyclist was flown to hospital after a crash in Beccles. Picture: Reece Hanson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven fire crews called to ‘suspicious’ blaze in Norwich city centre

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze in a bin store in a building in King Street, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

See how this derelict Norfolk cattle shed was turned into a £1.2m holiday let

Before the transformation: The Cattle Shed. Pic: SALT. www.saltnorfolk.co.uk

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

‘The sole focus of the group is to keep people out of trouble’ - Sports clubs uniting the community in Great Yarmouth

Tony Norman, 36, who runs Spartans boxing group at Legends Gym in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Joseph Norton

The gifts Norfolk mums can be expecting this Mother’s Day

Most Norfolk mums will be receiving gin or flowers this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists