The gifts Norfolk mums can be expecting this Mother’s Day

Most Norfolk mums will be receiving gin or flowers this weekend. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto

The gifts Norfolk mums can expect to be receiving this weekend have been revealed.

The Co-op has revealed that gin and flowers are the top purchases in the run up to Mother’s Day, and although the county are spending more money on their mums, they are making the purchases at the last minute.

Sales of gin and flowers spiked 20pc in the run up to Mother’s Day last year, according to the data from the Central England Co-op - which includes Norfolk.

In 2018, customers spent 14pc more on alcohol, with gin showing the biggest jump in popularity with sales increasing 21pc in just a year.

However, low alcohol drinks have also seen a boost in popularity over recent times with a 24pc rise in sales from 2017 to 2018.

Shoppers were also increasingly opting for premium lines, however the biggest spike in sales came first thing on Mother’s Day with analysis suggesting people picked up bouquets on the way to see their mums.