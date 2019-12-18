Cancelled Christmas event organiser denies 'hiding' over refunds

A Norfolk business owner has promised customers they will receive refunds for a series of cancelled Christmas events -despite claims she has been "hiding" from questions.

Julia Pardoe, owner of the Norfolk Christmas Party Company, cancelled her events at the Boudicca Hotel in November.

However a Norfolk mum-of-three has said Ms Pardoe is "impossible" to get hold of, and that she has "given up" trying to get their money back.

Ms Pardoe says she is working through the refund process and "is only human".

MORE: Row erupts between hotel and event after Christmas parties are cancelled Stephanie Anderson from King's Lynn bought five tickets to the magical themed banquet event, spending £78.

She said: "We initially got an email saying the events had been cancelled and directed us to a link where refunds could be requested. However there was no refund button on the link.

"I've tried to contact the organiser two or three times but never had anything back. The numbers just ring through to voicemail."

"It just feels like she's hiding," said Mrs Anderson. "The communication has been awful. After that initial email we've had nothing - I've given up on thinking we'll get our money back.

"I booked the tickets because my youngest is obsessed with Harry Potter, but there are families who won't be able to afford losing that kind of money. It feels like we've held up our end of the deal by paying in good faith and she hasn't."

Ms Pardoe said that she has started issuing refunds and is about halfway through the process - having sold a total of around 800 tickets.

Ms Pardoe added: "I'm working through it as fast as I can. I'm a full-time Mum as well as working on the business, and I'm only human."

Ms Pardoe added that the customers she has spoken to have been largely understanding, but could not confirm when all refunds would be issued.

The event was cancelled following a row between Ms Pardoe and the event venue - the Boudicca hotel.

The Norfolk Christmas Party Company alleges the marquee it was due to hire on the hotel's grounds was unfit for purpose due to health and safety concerns.

However the hotel has strongly denied this, saying these reasons are "bogus[…], untrue and not accepted".

The two are now in a legal dispute.