A series of festive parties organised by the Norfolk Christmas Party company have been cancelled the day before they were due to begin.

The business was due to hold a series of events at the Boudicca Hotel in Caistor St Edmund - beginning on Friday night.

The events, which were not organised by the hotel, were described as a 'Magical Experience', featuring bespoke drinkable potions and a three course banquet.

There were a total of seven events to be held, on November 29 and 30 as well as on December 6, 7, 21, 28, and January 4.

In a Facebook post the company asked customers to email norfolkchristmasparty@gmail.com and said it was working with Eventbright to authorise refunds.