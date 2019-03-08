Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Business leader on the changes at Norfolk Chambers of Commerce

PUBLISHED: 10:37 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:48 14 March 2019

Chris Sargisson, Norfolk Chambers of Commerce chief executive. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Chris Sargisson, Norfolk Chambers of Commerce chief executive. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

Soon Norfolk Chamber will start a comprehensive program of transition and evolution, significantly changing to build  on our firm foundations to become a stronger, louder, more helpful, more diverse more connected and modern business support group.

We are on a mission to “connecting, supporting and giving voice to every business in Norfolk” – we are reaching beyond our previous boundaries, striving forward, to ensure that we connect and give voice to all businesses in Norfolk and beyond.

MORE: Grandmother charged £20 for freephone call in telephone trap

The change of name from Norfolk Chamber of Commerce to Norfolk Chambers of Commerce is important.

We are Chambers that engage the whole of Norfolk: from West Norfolk to North Norfolk, Breckland to Broadland, Great Yarmouth to South Norfolk and the whole of Greater Norwich. We want to include everyone.

We’ll be introducing new ways of interacting with, and informing, you. Our digital platforms will be enhanced. Our new customer experience team will be here to support you and your business.

You will see our new brand rolling out over our various media channels, with our big launch happening at The Royal Norfolk Show, this June.

And here, in this column, you will see a change that absolutely characterises the new Chambers. Because it will not be my voice. It will be yours.

Every member of Norfolk Chambers can contribute to this column. We want to use it to celebrate Norfolk’s success. Our wow factor.

You can be an individual, a big company or a small business. You can be anywhere in Norfolk.

You’ll be operating in one of these key sectors – agricultural, food and drink, charity and social enterprise, construction and development, digital creative and IT, education and training, energy, health and wellbeing, manufacturing and engineering, ports and logistics, professional services, pubic sector, visitor economy and tourism and retail.

MORE: Mike Ashley swoops on another East Anglian store



Now, more than ever before, Chambers is about you – the members. Because it’s you who define Norfolk, who fuel its growth and deliver its goods and services. It’s you who create and innovate to make the county the success it is.

Now, in a reinvigorated and even more communicative relationship let’s work together to share positive news about Norfolk.

So, if you’re a Chamber member, working in any of those areas, and you want to help celebrate the success of Norfolk this is your chance.

We’ll collate your stories and input, and share them.

From here on it will be your voices. Do it.

Register your interest now by e mailing – nova.fairbank@norfolkchamber.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s tense 3-2 Championship win against Hull City

Emi Buendia makes it 3-1 with his second of the evening

Two men charged with theft after snowdrop bulbs stolen

Two men have been charged with theft after a large quantity of snowdrop bulbs were stolen in North Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Farke unveils his Premier League plan after signing new City deal

Daniel Farke has pledged his longer term future to Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Ex Norwich City player sentenced for sex assault in city nightclub

Robert Eagle Picture: Peter Walsh

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s tense 3-2 Championship win against Hull City

Emi Buendia makes it 3-1 with his second of the evening
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists