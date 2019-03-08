Business leader on the changes at Norfolk Chambers of Commerce

Soon Norfolk Chamber will start a comprehensive program of transition and evolution, significantly changing to build on our firm foundations to become a stronger, louder, more helpful, more diverse more connected and modern business support group.

We are on a mission to “connecting, supporting and giving voice to every business in Norfolk” – we are reaching beyond our previous boundaries, striving forward, to ensure that we connect and give voice to all businesses in Norfolk and beyond.

The change of name from Norfolk Chamber of Commerce to Norfolk Chambers of Commerce is important.

We are Chambers that engage the whole of Norfolk: from West Norfolk to North Norfolk, Breckland to Broadland, Great Yarmouth to South Norfolk and the whole of Greater Norwich. We want to include everyone.

We’ll be introducing new ways of interacting with, and informing, you. Our digital platforms will be enhanced. Our new customer experience team will be here to support you and your business.

You will see our new brand rolling out over our various media channels, with our big launch happening at The Royal Norfolk Show, this June.

And here, in this column, you will see a change that absolutely characterises the new Chambers. Because it will not be my voice. It will be yours.

Every member of Norfolk Chambers can contribute to this column. We want to use it to celebrate Norfolk’s success. Our wow factor.

You can be an individual, a big company or a small business. You can be anywhere in Norfolk.

You’ll be operating in one of these key sectors – agricultural, food and drink, charity and social enterprise, construction and development, digital creative and IT, education and training, energy, health and wellbeing, manufacturing and engineering, ports and logistics, professional services, pubic sector, visitor economy and tourism and retail.

Now, more than ever before, Chambers is about you – the members. Because it’s you who define Norfolk, who fuel its growth and deliver its goods and services. It’s you who create and innovate to make the county the success it is.

Now, in a reinvigorated and even more communicative relationship let’s work together to share positive news about Norfolk.

So, if you’re a Chamber member, working in any of those areas, and you want to help celebrate the success of Norfolk this is your chance.

We’ll collate your stories and input, and share them.

From here on it will be your voices. Do it.

Register your interest now by e mailing – nova.fairbank@norfolkchamber.co.uk