6 Norfolk campsites for a staycation this summer

Whitlingham Broad Campsite with its bell tents. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY Archant Norfolk

2020 is the year for a staycation and a family camping trip will be a popular choice for many across Norfolk. Here are some of the county’s best sites, all with different facilities and activities on offer, which are open and safe for you to visit this summer.

Canal Camping, Dilham is open for summer 2020 Pic: Canal Camping Canal Camping, Dilham is open for summer 2020 Pic: Canal Camping

Whitlingham Broad Campsite, Norwich

This campsite, just a few miles from Norwich city centre, has a range of camping options for you to choose from. From simple grass pitches to glamping shepherds huts and yurts, the site provides a relaxed countryside camping atmosphere for all budgets.

Large washrooms with toilets, showers and an outside wash-up area are available so there is no need to slum it just because you are camping. There is plenty for you to do there, including countryside walks, a low ropes course and canoeing.

Spring Farm Campsite, Shipdham

A small campsite which would be suited to those who wanted a simple yet friendly camping experience.

Surrounded by wildlife, nature lovers can admire the moorhens, a muntjac deer, hooting owls or the birds singing. The campsite offers the opportunity for fishing, so make sure to bring your rod.

The site is remote yet has travel links for day trips to popular Norfolk attractions such as Thetford Forest and The Broads. If you wanted to explore outside of the campsite, you’ll find a local pub, a café and a convenience store all within walking distance.

Waxham Sands Holiday Park, Waxham

This campsite has over 110 acres of Norfolk countryside for you to explore and enjoy. The site allows tent, caravan and motorhome pitches so it is accommodating for most, with electricity being available for caravans.

Waxham Sands is right next to the beach, you will be a short walk away from the sights of the seals on the waterfront.

Sea Palling, the popular and award-winning beach, is a 20-minute walk away. There are water sports ranging from swimming to jet skiing.

Canal Camping, Dilham

Aimed for those who want a relaxing and natural adventure, Canal Camping’s campsite is tucked away amongst the waters in Dilham. This site is for tents and trailer tents only.

You’ll be able to enjoy a perfect camping evening with hot showers, clear skies for some star gazing and open campfires to toast some marshmallows. You also have the luxury of being steps away from hiring one of the ten Canadian canoes to explore the canals. If you would prefer to spend some time away from the campsite, there are some highly rated pubs within walking distance.

The Old Vicarage Campsite, Norwich

The Old Vicarage is an uncrowded, spacious site for tents only. Bell tents are an option if you wanted a more luxurious experience. Family and friends of all ages are welcome and also those with four legs as long as they’re on a lead.

Although it provides the basic necessities, the facilities are eco-friendly and cleaned thoroughly. The showers have walls and doors for privacy but no roof so you can shower under the blue sky or the stars.

You have a variety of options when it comes to food and drink, with five restaurants and cafes and four pubs within walking distance, which means you will be well fed and watered during your stay.

Deepdale Camping, Burnham Deepdale

This award-winning, eco-friendly campsite and their accompanying backpackers hostel can be found on the north Norfolk coast. There is the Deepdale Café, the Deepdale Market and two local pubs for you to try out.

The campsite, which accommodates tents, campervans, motorhomes and trailer tents, is surrounded by an “area of outstanding natural beauty”.

Summer is the best time of year for laying out on the grass and doing some stargazing at the night sky.

The site has well-drained pitches so it is ready for the British weather. The Deepdale campsite has electric hook-ups, an unusual feature of free Wi-Fi, and most importantly, under floor heated shower blocks.

- During the current climate, call ahead to book your place as opposed to turning up at these sites to ensure you’ll have a spot which is safe.