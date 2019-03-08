Cafe Britannia owner collapses with debts of more than £600,000

Cafe Britannia was owned by Britannia Enterprises which has fallen into liquidation. Picture: Archant Archant

Britannia Enterprises, which ran a number of cafes in Norwich, has collapsed into liquidation owing £629,739.

Davina Tanner at Café Britannia. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography Davina Tanner at Café Britannia. Picture: Matt Keal / mattkealphotography

The community interest company (CIC) previously ran cafes across the city, including Café Britannia at HMP Norwich, Park Britannia at Waterloo Park, Gibraltar Gardens in Heigham Street, Court Britannia at Norwich Crown Court and Guildhall Britannia in the city centre.

Reports signed by former director Davina Tanner reveal that among other debts, the company owes the prison £90,000, as well £41,817 to a car financing company.

The liquidator's report also shows that it will be difficult for the business to repay creditors, with its assets valued at £9,284 to offset the debt.

Café Britannia closed this summer following a dispute with the Ministry of Justice.

Gibraltar Gardens is now also closed.

The Park Britannia at Waterloo Park has now been taken over by a sole trader.

Ms Tanner has been contacted for comment.