Search

Advanced search

Multi-millionaire offers up large office block for coronavirus use

PUBLISHED: 10:34 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:08 23 March 2020

Norfolk businessman Andre Serruys has offered up his newly refurbished commercial office in Lenwade for help in fighting coronavirus. Pic: submitted/Archant

Norfolk businessman Andre Serruys has offered up his newly refurbished commercial office in Lenwade for help in fighting coronavirus. Pic: submitted/Archant

A wealthy Norfolk businessman is offering the free use of his 10,000sqft newly refurbished office block to help fight coronavirus.

The commercial building which is being offered for NHS workers or for use in the fight against coronavirus by businessman Andre Serruys. Pic: submittedThe commercial building which is being offered for NHS workers or for use in the fight against coronavirus by businessman Andre Serruys. Pic: submitted

Andre Serruys, who owns the new burger bar Harry’s in Chapelfield, formerly Pedro’s, along with other businesses, has just finished refurbishing a large office in Lenwade, near Norwich.

The property in Norwich Road was the base for his former scrap metal business.

MORE: Gyms forced to close reassure members over payments

The commercial building which is being offered for NHS workers or for use in the fight against coronavirus by businessman Andre Serruys. Pic: submittedThe commercial building which is being offered for NHS workers or for use in the fight against coronavirus by businessman Andre Serruys. Pic: submitted

He would have let it commercially but has now contacted this newspaper to say it is available free for use in the fight against coronavirus, whether for NHS workers, for medical use or it could be possibly converted for use by patients.

He said: “It is just finished to a very high standard, in normal circumstances we would let it commercially but I’m wondering if it might have some potential medical or other use at this difficult time. Of course there would be no charge.”

If you are interested in the offer, you can contact Mr Serruys by emailing him at andre@serruys.com

The commercial building which is being offered for NHS workers or for use in the fight against coronavirus by businessman Andre Serruys. Pic: submittedThe commercial building which is being offered for NHS workers or for use in the fight against coronavirus by businessman Andre Serruys. Pic: submitted

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page

The commercial building which is being offered for NHS workers or for use in the fight against coronavirus by businessman Andre Serruys. Pic: submittedThe commercial building which is being offered for NHS workers or for use in the fight against coronavirus by businessman Andre Serruys. Pic: submitted

The commercial building which is being offered for NHS workers or for use in the fight against coronavirus by businessman Andre Serruys. Pic: submittedThe commercial building which is being offered for NHS workers or for use in the fight against coronavirus by businessman Andre Serruys. Pic: submitted

You may also want to watch:

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie. Pic: ArchantAndre Serruys and daughter Annie. Pic: Archant

Topic Tags:

Future 50 now open for applications
APPLY NOW!

Most Read

Tributes paid to a well-loved Norwich musician for whom family was everything

Mark Page performed in a band called Hal Wrayzor Combo. Picture: Steven Gigli

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk up to 24

The number of cases of coronavirus in Norfolk is up to 24. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

See the streets of Norwich bare in broad daylight as city-goers steer clear

March 22nd 2020 Mother's Day. City is empty due to coronavirus warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Parkdean announces closure of its holiday parks

Cherry Tree Holiday Park, one of six resorts along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Police monitor queue outside Great Yarmouth supermarket

Police outside a Tesco Extra in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (March 22). Picture: Harry Christopher Towers.

Most Read

Tributes paid to a well-loved Norwich musician for whom family was everything

Mark Page performed in a band called Hal Wrayzor Combo. Picture: Steven Gigli

Number of coronavirus cases in Norfolk up to 24

The number of cases of coronavirus in Norfolk is up to 24. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Samara Heisz

See the streets of Norwich bare in broad daylight as city-goers steer clear

March 22nd 2020 Mother's Day. City is empty due to coronavirus warnings. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Parkdean announces closure of its holiday parks

Cherry Tree Holiday Park, one of six resorts along the Norfolk coast being revamped as part of a £3.3m investment. Picture: Parkdean Resorts.

Police monitor queue outside Great Yarmouth supermarket

Police outside a Tesco Extra in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (March 22). Picture: Harry Christopher Towers.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Tributes paid to a well-loved Norwich musician for whom family was everything

Mark Page performed in a band called Hal Wrayzor Combo. Picture: Steven Gigli

Multi-millionaire offers up large office block for coronavirus use

Norfolk businessman Andre Serruys has offered up his newly refurbished commercial office in Lenwade for help in fighting coronavirus. Pic: submitted/Archant

Coastal car parks to close in face of coronavirus

Bacton Beach. North Norfolk District Council has announced it is closing coastal car parks amid the coronavirus outbreak. Picture: Sheila Denny

Norwich restaurant wins praise from renowned food critic

Hannah Springham and her husband Andrew Jones pictured at their restaurant, Farmyard on St Benedicts Street. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24