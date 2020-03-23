Multi-millionaire offers up large office block for coronavirus use

Norfolk businessman Andre Serruys has offered up his newly refurbished commercial office in Lenwade for help in fighting coronavirus. Pic: submitted/Archant

A wealthy Norfolk businessman is offering the free use of his 10,000sqft newly refurbished office block to help fight coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The commercial building which is being offered for NHS workers or for use in the fight against coronavirus by businessman Andre Serruys. Pic: submitted The commercial building which is being offered for NHS workers or for use in the fight against coronavirus by businessman Andre Serruys. Pic: submitted

Andre Serruys, who owns the new burger bar Harry’s in Chapelfield, formerly Pedro’s, along with other businesses, has just finished refurbishing a large office in Lenwade, near Norwich.

The property in Norwich Road was the base for his former scrap metal business.

MORE: Gyms forced to close reassure members over payments

The commercial building which is being offered for NHS workers or for use in the fight against coronavirus by businessman Andre Serruys. Pic: submitted The commercial building which is being offered for NHS workers or for use in the fight against coronavirus by businessman Andre Serruys. Pic: submitted

He would have let it commercially but has now contacted this newspaper to say it is available free for use in the fight against coronavirus, whether for NHS workers, for medical use or it could be possibly converted for use by patients.

He said: “It is just finished to a very high standard, in normal circumstances we would let it commercially but I’m wondering if it might have some potential medical or other use at this difficult time. Of course there would be no charge.”

If you are interested in the offer, you can contact Mr Serruys by emailing him at andre@serruys.com

The commercial building which is being offered for NHS workers or for use in the fight against coronavirus by businessman Andre Serruys. Pic: submitted The commercial building which is being offered for NHS workers or for use in the fight against coronavirus by businessman Andre Serruys. Pic: submitted

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page

The commercial building which is being offered for NHS workers or for use in the fight against coronavirus by businessman Andre Serruys. Pic: submitted The commercial building which is being offered for NHS workers or for use in the fight against coronavirus by businessman Andre Serruys. Pic: submitted

The commercial building which is being offered for NHS workers or for use in the fight against coronavirus by businessman Andre Serruys. Pic: submitted The commercial building which is being offered for NHS workers or for use in the fight against coronavirus by businessman Andre Serruys. Pic: submitted

You may also want to watch: