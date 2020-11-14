Search

Advanced search

East Anglian firms to receive £215 million package for second lockdown

14 November, 2020 - 09:00
The country is once again in lockdown and businesses have been offered further support. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The country is once again in lockdown and businesses have been offered further support. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

East Anglia has been handed £215m by the government to pay the way through the country’s second lockdown – but policy makers have warned the sum will hardly touch the sides.

Business secretary Alok Sharma announced this week that further grants would be released to businesses via local authorities.

These authorities will then filter the funds through two grant schemes: one for businesses that have been required to close worth up to £3,000 for the four-week period, and another scheme for further support for businesses as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, helping to support people’s jobs and livelihoods and protect communities.

And although the funds have been welcomed the government has been warned the aid may not even cover rent for some small businesses.

MORE: ‘Scumbags’ - Restaurants owed hundreds by couple linked to dine and dash fraud

You may also want to watch:

Andrew Mower, the East of England development manager for the Federation of Small Businesses said: “The latest round of support is a big step forward, but confidence among the region’s businesses is low and many are facing a hugely difficult winter. The grants are welcome news but the truth is that they pale in comparison to those that were available in the Spring. In many cases they won’t even cover rents.

“It’s vital that local authorities ensure that the discretionary funding they’ve been given promptly reaches those businesses in most need. In particular we’re eager to see thought given to suppliers to the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors, as many have missed out on support so far despite Covid’s devastating impact on their trade.”

Mr Mower added that pressure is added with Brexit around the corner: “There remains little clarity about the future EU relationship. Businesses have lost money in the past stockpiling for the possibility of an unsuccessful outcome but can’t afford to do it again.”

Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, added that the support is “very welcome” alongside measures such as the extension of the furlough scheme and government loan schemes.

On Brexit he added: “We know that many businesses are not fully prepared for the end of the transition period, which is in less than 50 days. A number of changes will come into force from January 1 and it’s important that business owners take some time to make sure they are ready.

“We know that this continues to be an incredibly challenging time for our region’s businesses. Anyone needing advice can access free support through the New Anglia Growth Hub on 0300 333 6536.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Warning against visits to coast as police plan lockdown patrols

People have been warned not to visit the coast to look at seals during the second lockdown. Picture: Merlin Entertainments/PA Wire

Thatched cottage with tiger enclosure at end of garden for sale

Thrigby Cottage is for sale with some very interesting neighbours. Picture: Minors & Brady/James Bass

Garden centre opens farm shop to attract customers after taking £1m hit

Thetford Garden Centre have closed their restaurant during lockdown but have turned it into a farm shop. Amanda Levett, Indoor Living Manager. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘I don’t accept he’s dead’ - Grieving families share pain of coronavirus loss

Brian Keable (top), from Beccles, and John Swainston, of Great Yarmouth, are among the 50,000-plus people who have died as a result of coronavirus. Picture: Archant/Anne Edwards

City shop ordered to spend thousands redoing front after breaking planning rules

New phone shop, Zamcall, in Brigg Street, Norwich, which has been ordered to change its shopfront. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Covid fines for five people in a car driving from Suffolk to Norwich

Norfolk Police's temporary assistant chief constable Julie Wvendth has urged the public to help protect each other during the second coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Man in 20s dies after six-vehicle crash

A man in his 20s has died following a crash on the A17 at Terrington St Clement, near King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Award-winning war film shot in Norfolk and Suffolk released on Amazon Prime

The cast of Their War, shot in Norfolk and Suffolk, which has now been uploaded to Amazon Prime Picture: Milo Cosemans

Tributes paid to young mum and nurse who ‘touched many lives’

Tributes paid to a sports-loving nurse, Cheryl Cavanagh, from north Norfolk who has died at the age of 36. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Same couple linked to string of ‘dine and dash’ cases at pubs and restaurants

The Swan Inn was one of the pubs that fell victim to the alleged scam Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Warning against visits to coast as police plan lockdown patrols

People have been warned not to visit the coast to look at seals during the second lockdown. Picture: Merlin Entertainments/PA Wire

Buendia reveals a chat with Farke convinced him to stay at Norwich City

Emi Buendia with Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Did you know about these deserted villages in Norfolk?

Tottington was knocked down to make way for the army's training ground. Picture: SONYA BROWN

East Anglian firms to receive £215 million package for second lockdown

The country is once again in lockdown and businesses have been offered further support. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How well do you really know Norwich?

Test your Norwich knowledge in our quiz Picture: DENISE BRADLEY