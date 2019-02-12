Search

Businesses urged to back £12.5m Norwich hospice appeal

PUBLISHED: 14:08 05 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 05 March 2019

Businesses are being urged to get behind the campaign to raise £12.5m for a new hospice in Norwich. Pictured are (left to right) Lady Bacon, Sir Nicholas Bacon, Rt Revd Graham James, Julie James, Anna Dugdale, Robert Carter and Mark Nicholas

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Businesses are being urged to become ‘Million Pound Challengers’ in a bid to raise £12.5m to build a new hospice.

Anyone can enter the challenge, particularly suited to smaller firms, in which you raise £1,000 any way you want whether it’s taking part in a sporting activity, having a dress down day or even arranging with your employer to stump up some cash for a lie-in.

The first fundraisers, raising £1,000 or more to make a total of £1m for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice, will see their names on a plaque in the building.

Larger businesses are being invited to choose the hospice as their ‘charity of the year’ and raise even more funds in sponsorships.

But help is also needed for the hospice appeal in the form of donations of items for raffle prizes or to sell in the organisation’s charity shops.

Hugo Stevenson, head of fundraising and communications for the hospice, said: “We are at the start of a marathon, this is not a sprint. The Priscilla Bacon Lodge has provided tremendous care over the past 40 years and support for so many families around the county.

“The new hospice really is for the whole community and we are hoping the community will get behind it.”

Mr Stevenson said last year there were 4,622 referrals to the Priscilla Bacon Lodge, which provides specialist palliative care for people with life limiting illnesses. The new hospice will increase the number of beds available from 16 to 24, with further scope to expand.

So far, the campaign has raised £3m – with the hope of reaching the target by 2023.

“Business people don’t have the time to come along and marshall at an event or to help with a collection, retired folk come and support us but businesses can help provide services in kind; it may be we need something to put in a goodie bag for an event,” Mr Stevenson added.

To pledge your support or donate email hugostevenson@priscillabaconhospice.org.uk or click here or to donate offline contact Priscilla Bacon Hospice on enquiries@priscillabaconhospice.org.uk or by writing to 9-11 Drayton High Road, Norwich NR8 6AH.

