Search

Advanced search

Businesses outline three pleas to get back on track

20 June, 2020 - 08:00
What do businesses need to get back on their feet? Our panel set out their requests. Picture: Archant

What do businesses need to get back on their feet? Our panel set out their requests. Picture: Archant

Archant

With the high street reopening and settling in to the new normal, businesses across the county have highlighted what they need to get back on their feet.

During a webinar hosted by Archant today business leaders recounted the requests they were hearing from their members and peers.

MORE: One-stop-shop for city’s creative freelancers launched

1. Better access to apprenticeships

Nova Fairbank, head of policy, governance and public affairs at the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce, said: “The furlough scheme has been a lifeline to businesses but I don’t think the chancellor will have the capability to extend it beyond October. Instead of it going off a cliff edge what I would like to see is changes to make it easier for business to hire. This could be done through apprenticeships so people looking for a job or reskilling could do so, potentially without the burden being on the employer. Although this would be a short-term cost the long term impact of a skilled workforce would make it worth doing.”

You may also want to watch:

2. One metres or two

During the webinar it was announced that the UK’s coronavirus threat level has been reduced from stage four to three.

Host of the webinar, business editor for the Eastern Daily Press Richard Porritt, called for further exploration of whether social distancing should be set at two metres or one.

“The World Health Organisation has already revised their advice down to one metre. The impact that reducing these measures could have may mean the difference between businesses reopening successfully or not,” he said.

“There’s been mounting pressure from industries – particularly the hospitality sector – to revise the distancing measures. When it comes down to it what businesses really need is clarity. They can’t plan their cashflow according to one option and then be left scrambling if the reality is different.”

3. Give the streets to the businesses

Also on the panel was Stefan Gurney, chief executive of the Norwich BID, and Jonty Young, spokesman for the Norwich Lanes.

Both had been having discussions with hospitality businesses about the use of outdoor space for additional seating, to add much-needed covers.

“I’ve submitted a number of proposals,” said Mr Young. “For example there are some car parking spaces around the Lanes which could be used for seating. We’ll see how they’re received – obviously not all the businesses are cafes and other businesses may need them for deliveries.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Woman stabbed to death in Norfolk town

A woman died after being stabbed on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

Retired ambulance driver admits performing lewd act on himself in Tesco

Tesco Extra, Blue Boar Lane, Sprowston. Picture: Bill Smith

Vandals destroy five-year-old’s lovingly made ‘fairy hideaway’ in woods

Vandals have destroyed a child's handmade fairy hideaway in Bluebell Woods. Picture: Sheila Denton

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Hundreds made redundant as Bertram Books files for administration

Bertram Books, based in Broadland Business Park, has collapsed into administration. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Red Arrows to fly over Norfolk today - here’s where to see them

The Red Arrows flypast at the D-Day 75th anniversary service at Arromanches. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Electrical stores on coast close permanently over footfall fears

Robert Hughes, managing director of Hughes Electrical. Picture: Hughes Electrical

‘We sell enough in three hours to pay the bills’ - the pub where beer has continued to flow during lockdown

Drinkers in the Hop In, in North Walsham. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 3-0 Premier League loss to Southampton

Norwich City were second best against Southampton at Carrow Road on their Premier League return Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Connor Southwell’s verdict: City staring relegation in the eye as little miracle hopes fade

Emi Buendia up against Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on a difficult return to Premier League action for Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Woman stabbed to death in Norfolk town

A woman died after being stabbed on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

Hundreds made redundant as Bertram Books files for administration

Bertram Books, based in Broadland Business Park, has collapsed into administration. Picture: Archant

For the sake of the shops (and our bladders) open the public toilets

Steven Downes says it's time to open our public toilets Photo: Natasha Lyster
Drive 24