Search

Advanced search

Norfolk businesses invited to share their thoughts in new survey

PUBLISHED: 13:25 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 14 October 2020

Christmas is around the corner - but how are our businesses feeling? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Christmas is around the corner - but how are our businesses feeling? Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News are launching a survey to find out how reliant businesses are on the vital Christmas trading period.

You may also want to watch:

Data from the survey will be used over the coming weeks in Archant publications and will allow us to fight for the things that matter most to local businesses.

The survey contains just five multiple choice questions and it should take less than a couple of minutes to complete.

You can fill it in here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We’re having to take beds out’: coronavirus surge hitting hospitals

Caroline Shaw, chief executive of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Students fined £10k for party face ‘disciplinary action’ from UEA

The University of East Anglia could take disciplinary action against students who flouted coronavirus rules with a house party. Photo: Bill Smith

Norfolk could be like Liverpool ‘in a month’ without Covid-19 circuit breaker, says UEA professor

Prof Paul Hunter of the UEA's Norwich medical school. Photo: Bill Smith

Twenty-eight children and three staff sent home to isolate after primary school pupil tests positive

Twenty-eight children and three staff have been sent home at Snettisham Primary School after a pupil tested positive for Covid-19 Picture: Google

Wallpaper-stripper sauna helps sickly seal pups

Staff at RSPCA East Winch Wildlife Centre have created a modified wallpaper stripper to offer relief to seal pups with breathing problems. Picture: RSPCA