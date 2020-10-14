Norfolk businesses invited to share their thoughts in new survey
PUBLISHED: 13:25 14 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 14 October 2020
Archant
The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News are launching a survey to find out how reliant businesses are on the vital Christmas trading period.
Data from the survey will be used over the coming weeks in Archant publications and will allow us to fight for the things that matter most to local businesses.
The survey contains just five multiple choice questions and it should take less than a couple of minutes to complete.
You can fill it in here.
