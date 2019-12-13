Search

General Election 2019: Businesses demand 'details that matter' following result

PUBLISHED: 11:33 13 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:33 13 December 2019

The time for slogans is over - now we need details, say Norfolk businesses. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The time for slogans is over - now we need details, say Norfolk businesses. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The clarity Norfolk businesses have been clamouring for could be just around the corner following the Conservative's landslide victory.

Boris Johnson increased his majority at Westminster following yesterday's general election - giving him a stronger mandate to pull the UK out of the EU next year.

However Brexit is not the only issue on manager's minds, says Nova Fairbank, head of policy for Norfolk Chambers.

She said: "Norfolk Chambers are now calling on the Prime Minister to make his top priorities to be the restoring business, investor and consumer confidence - and firing up the economy.

"Campaign slogans must give way to a renewed focus on the details that matter. The Norfolk business community needs to see swift, decisive action to avoid a messy and disorderly exit from the EU and to tackle the barriers holding back investment and growth here in Norfolk and the rest of the UK."

The chamber reiterated its key concerns following consultation with its members. These included avoiding a no-deal exit from the EU and reforming business rates.

They also pressed the need for improvements in infrastructure - namely the improvement of the A47 - and investing in the country's skills base.

The chamber added that a "sensible immigration system" needed to be delivered - one which would give firms access to "essential overseas talent at all levels".

