Netmatters wins Skills of Tomorrow award for young developers programme

PUBLISHED: 13:02 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:02 23 November 2018

Netmatters, winner of the Skills of Tomorrow category. From left: James Gulliver, Chris Gulliver with sponsor Marie Dyer. Picture: I Do Photography.

A tech company which has pioneered a training scheme for young developers to get into the industry took home the Skills of Tomorrow award.

Netmatters was praised for the ambition of its programme, which it runs from offices in Wymondham, and is keen to spread to other locations across East Anglia.

Judges said: “Netmatters stood out from the rest of the finalists as a clear winner. They embody what this category is about and are proof that investment in future skills has worked for them, and are now working with their ‘Sponsors’ to develop the skills and talent that they need in their businesses.

“Their results are impressive and without equal and their ambition to operate similar programmes in East Anglia and in other locations, is extremely positive for the region and the local businesses. Netmatters has clearly pushed their skills of tomorrow with creativity and innovation.”

The three other finalists in the Skills of Tomorrow category, which was sponsored by Lotus, were KakeCo, The College of West Anglia and The Kinetic Science Foundation.

