The best pictures from a glittering night at the Norfolk Business Awards 2018

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Photo credit Simon Finlay Photography. Copyright 2018

The Norfolk Business Awards were held on Thursday night, bringing together the best in the county’s business community to celebrate their success.

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography. Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

More than 550 people were in the audience at the Norfolk Showground Arena for the biggest edition of the awards in their nearly 30-year history.

Comedian Katherine Ryan hosted the ceremony and entertained guests with a 20-minute set before the awards were handed out.

The evening culminated in JD Cooling Group being named the overall Business of the Year, while Norwich tech firm FXHome and Loddon plastics specialist Panel Graphic took home two awards.

Take a look at our photo galleries below and relive the best moments from a memorable night.

Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography. Norfolk Business Awards 2018. Picture: Simon Finlay Photography.

