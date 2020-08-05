Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards: Large businesses can help make Norfolk a better place to live and work

PUBLISHED: 16:32 05 August 2020

City College Norwich works with employers of all sizes across Norfolk to build a better trained and qualified workforce and a stronger and more dynamic business community, offering everything from A levels and apprenticeships to vocational and professional degrees Picture: Andi Sapey

City College Norwich works with employers of all sizes across Norfolk to build a better trained and qualified workforce and a stronger and more dynamic business community, offering everything from A levels and apprenticeships to vocational and professional degrees Picture: Andi Sapey

AndiSapeyCopywrite2014

The Norfolk Business Awards 2020 is officially open for entries! Corrienne Peasgood, principal of City College Norwich, tells us more about the Large Business award.

Why have you chosen to support the Norfolk Business Awards?

Working in partnership with Norfolk’s employers, across all sectors, is pivotal to City College Norwich’s mission to prepare our students for the world of work. This is not just about the workforce of the future; it’s also about developing the existing workforce through apprenticeships and work-related professional and higher education courses.

We know first-hand just how many amazing employers we have in Norfolk and we are delighted to help in celebrating this through the Norfolk Business Awards.

How important is it to maintain and improve skills and knowledge?

Corrienne Peasgood, prrincipal of City College Norwich Picture: Keith WhitmoreCorrienne Peasgood, prrincipal of City College Norwich Picture: Keith Whitmore

Investing in staff not only makes for a better motivated and better performing workforce, it makes for a better customer experience too. Successful businesses build relationships and they add most value when they provide trusted relationships that change lives for the better. We work with businesses across Norfolk and we see the investment in skills paying dividends time after time.

How does corporate social responsibility help to create a business identity?

We’re all part of the Norfolk community and good businesses choose to be active and engaged participants in society. At City College Norwich we feel this responsibility very strongly and its inspiring to see businesses and organisations contributing to the wellbeing of their local communities and in turn reaping the rewards of the work they do.

What role do large businesses play in promoting the consistent success of our region?

At City College Norwich we work with thousands of businesses across Norfolk, large and small and in sectors across the full spectrum of the economy. Large businesses have a big influence in everything from developing supply chains and attracting investment to helping individuals become better qualified and whole workforces deliver stronger performance.

What will you be looking for in the winner of your category?

Outstanding businesses consistently demonstrate a clarity and confidence about their strengths and the value they bring to their customers, and that’s more important than ever in these uniquely challenging times. Confidence means that a business is able to adapt and innovate but of course that’s not limited to new products and services or new channels to market. Leading businesses know that investing in skills and building an outstanding workforce is the key to driving the business forward.

What advice would you give those considering entering?

Large businesses can be transformational: they can help make Norfolk a better place to live and work through their impact on the economy, the workforce, the environment and society. Demonstrating how a business is helping this transformation to happen, especially in working together to ensure the right skills and training are in place to support regional economic development, is important.

Large Business award criteria

The Large Business category is open to businesses from any sector of the economy which have an annual turnover of more than £3m – there is no upper limit.

The judges of this category will be looking for an established business which has been trading for at least two years and which is able to demonstrate all-round strength.

Entries must include accounts for the most recent financial year showing a level of turnover in the range required to be eligible for the award, and should also include figures demonstrating growth in sales and profitability over the last three years and details of the areas or markets where this growth has been achieved.

In addition, entries should cover the following:

People: evidence of best practice in HR and recruitment and a commitment to staff training and development.

Customer service: evidence of an effective strategy for delivering a high standard of customer care.

Corporate social responsibility: details of CSR strategies, such as care for the environment, involvement in the local community and support for charities.

The judges will also consider areas such as leadership, branding and innovation.

To enter the Norfolk Business Awards visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

‘Accident waiting to happen’ - Fresh call for roads shake-up near retail park

Costessey Town Council member Gary Blundell is calling for safety improvements on William Frost Way, which runs past the Longwater Retail Park. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

School mourns death of much-loved teacher

Aylsham High School is mourning the death of teacher, Catherine Cartwright. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

The Travellers, who set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft, have now left the area. Picture: Archant

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

School mourns death of much-loved teacher

Aylsham High School is mourning the death of teacher, Catherine Cartwright. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Fashion retailer set to axe town store as it tightens its belt

M&Co in Newmarket high street, which is earmarked for closure Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

‘We don’t live in Spain’ - noise concerns over new al-fresco dining policies

City eateries will be free to use outdoor space for al-fresco dining and drinking in a bit to boost businesses following the impact of the coronavirus lockdown. Photo: Denise Bradley

Self-styled lord who ripped off students could have hidden assets in Mauritius, court hears

Scott Wolfe, who was jailed for an online nutrition scam, posing with one of the cars bought during the fraud. Photo: Norfolk County Council Trading Standards

City fans help raise thousands for local causes - by buying face masks

One of the Norwich-City themed face masks sold by indepemdent fan group Along Come Norwich. Picture: Along Come Norwich