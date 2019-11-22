Video

WATCH: TV star James Nesbitt sings a Sinatra classic at awards

Actor James Nesbitt singing Frank Sinatra at the Norfolk Business Awards. Pic: submitted

Actor James Nesbitt got anything but cold feet when he serenaded guests at the Norfolk Business Awards singing his own version of a Frank Sinatra classic.

Mr Nesbitt, star of TV's The Missing and most famous for playing Adam in the series Cold Feet, hosted the awards, organised by the Eastern Daily Press, on Thursday night - literally kicking off the evening with a show-stopping performance of Come Fly with Me.

He appeared on stage but then immediately walked down to sing to members of the audience, walking through the tables of guests back up onto the stage in a number which has become the Ulster-born TV star's trademark when hosting awards.

In fact he's been singing the number at awards since 2016 but the audience at the Royal Norfolk Showground didn't care and gave the host a rapturous applause once he'd got to the stage.

Ending with a high kick in the air, the actor introduced the night with a joke and admitted he was a bit tipsy on the Adnams red wine that was on the table.

"I think we've established from the outset that I'm drunk," he said. "It's fantastic to be here to present the 2019 Business Awards. For those who don't know me, I'm James Nesbitt but for tonight you can think of me as the drinking woman's George Clooney, if Clooney had an Irish dentist and had made some different life choices."

Mr Nesbitt, who said he was busy the next day filming for a new crime drama, Bloodlands, paid tribute to Norfolk, saying the evening captured "the spirit of the county" and then went on to say he knew one location, Saxlingham Nethergate, where he had once visited as well as spending holidays as a boy in Norfolk. He seemed to be impressed by the Adnams wine too, saying: "I love Adnams, I am going to be saying Adnams a lot tonight, I've got the card of the chief exec."

However, he did make some serious comments too on how difficult it was right now for businesses before announcing the first award of the night for Customer Care, sponsored by Greater Anglia.

Mr Nesbitt's new crime drama Bloodlands is set in Northern Irelance and focuses on his character, a police detective, connecting a suicide note with an infamous cold case involving a legendary assassin.

The 2019 Norfolk Business Awards saw 10 firms win awards as well as an outstanding achievement accolade at a glittering night which ended with all winners on stage for a special photo opportunity.

