Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards: Out of crisis emerged heroes

PUBLISHED: 11:30 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 15 July 2020

Our world has changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but out of crisis, heroes have emerged Picture: Norwich Research Park

Our world has changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but out of crisis, heroes have emerged Picture: Norwich Research Park

Archant

The Norfolk Business Awards 2020 are now open for entries! David Parfrey, executive chair at Norwich Research Park, sponsor of the Changing Lives Special Recognition Award, tells us why now is the time to say thank you to the businesses that put the community first during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Why have you chosen to support the Norfolk Business Awards?

As a sponsor of the Norfolk Business Awards, we are committed to building strong relationships with the business communities in the county. It’s something that’s central to our mission. We are building a community of communities to deliver world-leading research that will positively change the lives of people across the world. And, it’s for that reason we are privileged to be a sponsor.

Why is it important to recognise those who have put the community first during the Covid-19 crisis?

David Parfrey, executive chair at Norwich Research Park Picture: Norwich Research ParkDavid Parfrey, executive chair at Norwich Research Park Picture: Norwich Research Park

The Covid-19 pandemic was as devasting as it was unforeseen. But out of crisis emerged heroes.

We have quite rightly clapped the NHS and its key workers, and there are many others who have been selfless in offering their help.

Those people and organisations didn’t do it for recognition. They did because it was the right thing to do and they could do it. We should now take the time to say thank you.

Why is thinking differently important, now more than ever?

Our world has changed. It is very rare for the whole world to have experienced the same thing at around the same time. Covid-19 did this. And to deal with its impact we all had to think differently.

While we listened intently to the experts and the science, many bright people came forward with ideas. Innovation, collaboration and the ability to dare to think differently paid rewards, and it showed that thinking differently should always be treasured and nurtured.

How can we take what we’ve learned and use it to change our future for the better?

Collaboration has been in the DNA of our Park since inception. The Covid-19 crisis proved irrevocably that collaboration was key to meeting the challenges it presented.

Working together across organisations, geographies and disciplines is something dear to our hearts and it is what we believe should be embraced by all communities.

CHANGING LIVES SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD CRITERIA

The award will recognise those who have adapted and have put the community first in the fight against Covid-19.

This award is open to those who are thinking differently and have halted their normality to help others during this crisis. They will have demonstrated innovation and repurposing of their services for the greater good and not for profitability.

Nominations will be accepted from individuals, teams, businesses and organisations from the Norfolk business community.

Nominations will then be put forward for a public vote after the entry process closes. Following the public vote, a panel of judges will then select the recipient after completing judging meetings with the four finalists.

To enter the Norfolk Business Awards visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Brave dad uses baseball bat to fight off raiders armed with machetes, court hears

Manny Smith.PIC: Norfolk Constabulary

New bus company to take over long-running city centre service

One of the First Eastern Counties' Pink Line buses in action in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family man gives up IT career to focus on selling home-made hot sauces

Graham Heard with his hot sauce Rocketship, made at Aylsham Town Hall Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘People will suffer terribly’ – Thursford’s cancellation to hit tourism sector hard

A 'hoedown barn' number will be part of the Thursford Christmas Spectacular 2019. Picture: THURSFORD

Seven places you can buy locally made face masks

Masks made by Norfolk-based Spaceships and Rainbows. Inset: Laura Hanks' son Daniel wearing his mask. Pictures: Spaceships and Rainbows/LocoLous

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

Doctor struck off after ‘sexually motivated’ misconduct

A Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital doctor has been struck off for misconduct. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Brave dad uses baseball bat to fight off raiders armed with machetes, court hears

Manny Smith.PIC: Norfolk Constabulary

Developers make fresh bid to build new flats at former eyesore pub site

A 3D visualisation of how the extended scheme at Shoemakers Court could look. Pic: Studio 35

New bus company to take over long-running city centre service

One of the First Eastern Counties' Pink Line buses in action in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It’s much harder to get away’: How domestic abuse reports rose 300pc in lockdown

There is a fear that domestic and sexual abuse victims have been under-reporting abuse during lockdown. Picture: Getty Images

‘It’s become a free-for-all for attacking officers’ - Backing for tougher sentences for assaults on police

Andy Symonds, chair of the Norfolk Police Federation. PIC: Supplied by Andy Symonds.