Norfolk Business Awards: Out of crisis emerged heroes

Our world has changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but out of crisis, heroes have emerged Picture: Norwich Research Park Archant

The Norfolk Business Awards 2020 are now open for entries! David Parfrey, executive chair at Norwich Research Park, sponsor of the Changing Lives Special Recognition Award, tells us why now is the time to say thank you to the businesses that put the community first during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Why have you chosen to support the Norfolk Business Awards?

As a sponsor of the Norfolk Business Awards, we are committed to building strong relationships with the business communities in the county. It’s something that’s central to our mission. We are building a community of communities to deliver world-leading research that will positively change the lives of people across the world. And, it’s for that reason we are privileged to be a sponsor.

Why is it important to recognise those who have put the community first during the Covid-19 crisis?

David Parfrey, executive chair at Norwich Research Park Picture: Norwich Research Park David Parfrey, executive chair at Norwich Research Park Picture: Norwich Research Park

The Covid-19 pandemic was as devasting as it was unforeseen. But out of crisis emerged heroes.

We have quite rightly clapped the NHS and its key workers, and there are many others who have been selfless in offering their help.

Those people and organisations didn’t do it for recognition. They did because it was the right thing to do and they could do it. We should now take the time to say thank you.

Why is thinking differently important, now more than ever?

Our world has changed. It is very rare for the whole world to have experienced the same thing at around the same time. Covid-19 did this. And to deal with its impact we all had to think differently.

While we listened intently to the experts and the science, many bright people came forward with ideas. Innovation, collaboration and the ability to dare to think differently paid rewards, and it showed that thinking differently should always be treasured and nurtured.

How can we take what we’ve learned and use it to change our future for the better?

Collaboration has been in the DNA of our Park since inception. The Covid-19 crisis proved irrevocably that collaboration was key to meeting the challenges it presented.

Working together across organisations, geographies and disciplines is something dear to our hearts and it is what we believe should be embraced by all communities.

CHANGING LIVES SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARD CRITERIA

The award will recognise those who have adapted and have put the community first in the fight against Covid-19.

This award is open to those who are thinking differently and have halted their normality to help others during this crisis. They will have demonstrated innovation and repurposing of their services for the greater good and not for profitability.

Nominations will be accepted from individuals, teams, businesses and organisations from the Norfolk business community.

Nominations will then be put forward for a public vote after the entry process closes. Following the public vote, a panel of judges will then select the recipient after completing judging meetings with the four finalists.

To enter the Norfolk Business Awards visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk