Norfolk Business Awards 2020: Winners revealed live

The Norfolk Business Awards 2020 winners will be announced today. Picture: Archant Archant

Welcome to the Norfolk Business Awards 2020.

Throughout the day the feed below will update you with the winners. Simply refresh this page and follow along via our Twitter feed at @EDPbusiness to read the news as it happens.

Richard Porritt, business editor of the Eastern Daily Press, said: “Norfolk and Waveney’s businesses have never faced a peacetime year as tough as this one. So congratulations, both to our winners and the companies in our shortlist - you are the very best of the best. “I was astounded by the standard of entries this year which were of a quality exceptional for any year, let alone 2020. “Your stories, your innovation and your determination to come out of this pandemic stronger than ever is truly inspiring. “In this strangest of years we are more grateful than ever to all of our category sponsors and our headline sponsor Barclays. Without their support we would not have been able to celebrate your achievements and honour your exceptional work.”

Tim Seeley, head of East Anglia corporate banking at Barclays, said: “Norfolk Business Awards from the very outset – for 30 years now. In fact, some of the older heads at Archant may remember that I initially came to them with the idea of doing some kind of awards back when I was a marketing manager.

“The awards is a good celebration of all the great things going on in Norfolk business. Around here we’re too good at hiding what we do – we don’t like to boast.

“The awards are a great way of drawing out all the good things going on just below the surface. The Norfolk Business Awards has become the business event of the year – we talk about it all year and it’s become engrained in business life.”

