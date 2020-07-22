Norfolk Business Awards: Only the very best will stand out

Entries for the Small and Medium Business category should cover corporate social responsibility. Archant is embeded in its local communities and is always looking for ways to enhance this, such as taking part in the Dementia Friends initiative Picture: Archant Archant

The Norfolk Business Awards 2020 is officially open for entries! Richard Porritt, business editor at Archant, tells us more about the Small and Medium Business award.

What are the judges looking for in the winner of this category?

This region is blessed with a multitude of excellent small and medium businesses, so just being ‘good’ won’t be enough to secure this prestigious award.

The judges want proof of a dynamic strategy, of innovation and a unique approach to how the business can continue to grow.

Only the very best will stand out and often it is a focus on the workforce – how they can grow and realise their potential – that proves to be the deciding factor.

Business editor Richard Porritt speaking at the Norfolk Business Awards 2019 Picture: Simon Finlay Business editor Richard Porritt speaking at the Norfolk Business Awards 2019 Picture: Simon Finlay

What are the indicators of success?

There are many ways to judge whether or not a business is deemed successful – to stand out in this hard-fought category the successful business will have to tick all the boxes.

The judges will be looking for strong financials over the past year with figures demonstrating sales, profitability and in-depth details of how this success has been achieved.

But it is not just about the profit and loss. Strong evidence of how well your business treats its people will be hugely important as will customer service initiatives and the part you play in the wider community.

How do awards such as these help to develop meaningful business relationships?

Being shortlisted for any of the categories at the Norfolk Business Awards is an unmistakable mark of excellence.

It’s a sign that your businesses is committed to quality, service and innovation – as well as being a good employer.

This is a strong position to start conversations with other members of the business community, who will want to learn from and work in collaboration with you.

On top of this, the awards event brings together some of the brightest sparks in this region’s economy – all there to celebrate their success and meet other sector leaders.

What part does staff training and development play in moving a business forward?

In today’s economy no company can succeed without striving to be better.

Not only does up-skilling your staff mean better results for customers and clients – but it motivates and inspires your team to go further.

Investing in your team inspires loyalty, with staff committed to helping build the company’s legacy.

What advice would you give those who are considering entering?

Businesses with something to shout about are strongly recommended to apply for these awards.

Whether it’s brilliant customer service, superior staff training or an innovative project, this is the opportunity for it to be celebrated by you and your peers.

Ahead of applying we recommend researching every category to see which best suits your business – it is a very competitive process so it’s key to shine in the right area.

SMALL AND MEDIUM BUSINESS AWARD CRITERIA

The Small and Medium Business award is open to businesses from any sector with an annual turnover of up to a maximum of £3m.

The judges will be looking for an established business which has been trading for at least two years and is able to demonstrate all-round strength.

Entries must include accounts for the most recent financial year showing turnover in the range required and should also include figures demonstrating growth in sales and profitability over the last three years with details of the areas or markets where this growth has been achieved.

In addition, entries should cover:

People: evidence of best practice in HR and recruitment and a commitment to staff training and development.

Customer service: evidence of an effective strategy for delivering a high standard of customer care.

Corporate social responsibility: details of CSR strategies, such as care for the environment, involvement in the local community and support for charities.

The judges will also consider areas such as leadership, branding and innovation.

To enter the Norfolk Business Awards visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk