Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards: Enterprise is the cornerstone to sustainable business growth

PUBLISHED: 10:16 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 10 July 2020

Lovewell Blake comprise experienced and highly qualified experts in all areas of accountancy, business advice and financial planning Picture: Lovewell Blake

Lovewell Blake comprise experienced and highly qualified experts in all areas of accountancy, business advice and financial planning Picture: Lovewell Blake

Archant

The Norfolk Business Awards 2020 are now open for entries! James Shipp and Shaun Mary from Lovewell Blake, sponsor of the Breaking Boundaries award, tell us why a culture of innovation is so important.

Why have you chosen to support the Norfolk Business Awards?

We are continuing our support of the Norfolk Business Awards because they are about celebrating truly great local businesses.

We need to actively promote our energetic, dynamic and innovative business community, focussing on those organisations who are driving forward their businesses, their people and, of course, their local community.

The Norfolk Business Awards continues to go from strength to strength and Lovewell Blake are privileged to be a sponsor.

James Shipp, partner at Lovewell Blake Picture: Lovewell BlakeJames Shipp, partner at Lovewell Blake Picture: Lovewell Blake

Why is spirit of enterprise key to growth?

Truly successful businesses combine a great innovation or idea with sound business sense. This is what we mean by enterprise and it is the cornerstone to sustainable business growth.

We have seen many entrepreneurs succeed over the years and what sets successful companies apart is taking a pragmatic approach to the business side of your operations. Don’t think that you can do it all and that your idea will succeed, get good advice and bring experts into your team.

Shaun Mary, partner at Lovewell Blake Picture: Lovewell BlakeShaun Mary, partner at Lovewell Blake Picture: Lovewell Blake

How important is technology when it comes to breaking boundaries?

While we still see many traditional businesses achieving growth, those embracing the opportunities of technology and doing something truly new and different stand out and attract both attention and investment.

So many problems can be easily solved or automated by taking a can-do attitude to technology.

When it comes to truly breaking boundaries, successful businesses smash the norm and show us a truly innovative and ground-breaking product, process or service.

Why is it so important for businesses to encourage their people to think in new ways?

In a global market there will always be others in your sector, no matter how niche. The culture of innovation, across the whole team, can really push businesses to the forefront.

And don’t think that you know it all and others can’t improve your ideas. Great leaders surround themselves with a team who challenge and complement ideas, strategies and long-term goals.

What will you be looking for in the winner of your category?

As a firm we have seen many local businesses break boundaries, which arguably is more important now than ever as businesses are taking extra steps to better the community and the people working within it.

That could mean introducing sustainable and economical initiatives, introducing new methods to retain their key employees or customers and by contributing to their local community.

This year in particular we are looking for businesses who have navigated the unsettled economic environment and continue to thrive.

What advice would you give those who are considering entering?

Showcase your business and your innovations. Let us see how dynamic and forward thinking our region is and be proud of what you have achieved so far.

So many finalists in past years have not considered their business polished enough to enter, but ultimately used the awards as the next platform to drive their product or service forward.

Don’t be shy and let us all know about your achievements so far.

BREAKING BOUNDARIES AWARD CRITERIA

Technology, the internet and the digital revolution have transformed the nature of our economy, allowing businesses to operate not only in their local markets, but across geographical boundaries.

This award celebrates that transformation and those companies and individuals with the pioneering spirit to embrace, and open up, new growth opportunities.

Judges will be looking for businesses not limited to simply operating within existing boundaries, but who are reaching out to customers far beyond their own established areas.

Entrants can be established businesses or recent start-ups; but all will be united by an unquenchable spirit of enterprise and an appetite to break from conventional thinking.

They might be developing new products and services, or making use of new technology or techniques to deliver established products and services.

To enter the Norfolk Business Awards visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Construction firm makes quarter of its staff redundant

Richard Bateman (inset) said he had to make the

NHS Spitfire to fly over Norfolk today – here’s when you can see it

A Spitfire carring the message 'Thank U NHS' will travel across the Norfolk skies on Friday afternoon. Picture: George Lewis Romain

Famous holiday resort to reopen with 50 new restaurant suites

John Potter from Potters Resort, Hopton. The resort is having to reinvent itself as it turns 100 years old. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

‘We’ve already got rid of Sky and BT’: popular pub fights to survive

Sisters and business owners Simone Hopwood and Leona Gard at Welly's Smokehouse in Cromer, part of the Wellington freehouse on Garden Street. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘May we have our village back?’: fears over expansion of maltings

Barley harvesting near Salhouse, Norfolk, for Crisp Maltings. Photo: Angela Sharpe/Crisp Maltings

Most Read

WATCH: The moment car and scaffolding lorry collide on NDR roundabout

A crash between a scafolding lorry and a black car on the North Walsham Roundabout on the NDR. Picture: Nathan Stearman

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Estate with 5,000 residents to get its first shop - after 14 years

Costessey Town Council Queen's Hill representatives Jacqui Knights and John Flowerdew in front of the plot of land off Fireldfare Way on Costessey's Queen's HIll estate where a new food store will be built. Picture: Sophie Wyllie

‘Threat to human life’ pub up for rent for £50,000 per year

The Griffin pub in Thorpe St Andrew is being let as a pub. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

NHS Spitfire to fly over Norfolk today – here’s when you can see it

A Spitfire carring the message 'Thank U NHS' will travel across the Norfolk skies on Friday afternoon. Picture: George Lewis Romain

Developer bids to slash the number of affordable homes on 216-house estate

A concept drawing of the 'central square' on the Treetops development, to be built on either side of Swanton Road in Dereham's north-east. Image: Planning and Access Statement/Node

Popular city music pub ‘cannot open’

The Brickmakers in Norwich has remained shut as the landlords don't believe it is viable as just a pub without like music Picture: Archant

Woman arrested after graffiti attacks on Nelson statue

The statue of Vice Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral has been fenced off by Norwich City Council contractors while they assess the damage caused by two separate graffiti attacks. Picture: Daniel Moxon

Gareth Gates is set to perform in Norfolk

Pop Idol star Gareth Gates is set to perform in Norfolk this summer Picture: Supplied