Norfolk Business Awards: Enterprise is the cornerstone to sustainable business growth

The Norfolk Business Awards 2020 are now open for entries! James Shipp and Shaun Mary from Lovewell Blake, sponsor of the Breaking Boundaries award, tell us why a culture of innovation is so important.

Why have you chosen to support the Norfolk Business Awards?

We are continuing our support of the Norfolk Business Awards because they are about celebrating truly great local businesses.

We need to actively promote our energetic, dynamic and innovative business community, focussing on those organisations who are driving forward their businesses, their people and, of course, their local community.

The Norfolk Business Awards continues to go from strength to strength and Lovewell Blake are privileged to be a sponsor.

Why is spirit of enterprise key to growth?

Truly successful businesses combine a great innovation or idea with sound business sense. This is what we mean by enterprise and it is the cornerstone to sustainable business growth.

We have seen many entrepreneurs succeed over the years and what sets successful companies apart is taking a pragmatic approach to the business side of your operations. Don’t think that you can do it all and that your idea will succeed, get good advice and bring experts into your team.

How important is technology when it comes to breaking boundaries?

While we still see many traditional businesses achieving growth, those embracing the opportunities of technology and doing something truly new and different stand out and attract both attention and investment.

So many problems can be easily solved or automated by taking a can-do attitude to technology.

When it comes to truly breaking boundaries, successful businesses smash the norm and show us a truly innovative and ground-breaking product, process or service.

Why is it so important for businesses to encourage their people to think in new ways?

In a global market there will always be others in your sector, no matter how niche. The culture of innovation, across the whole team, can really push businesses to the forefront.

And don’t think that you know it all and others can’t improve your ideas. Great leaders surround themselves with a team who challenge and complement ideas, strategies and long-term goals.

What will you be looking for in the winner of your category?

As a firm we have seen many local businesses break boundaries, which arguably is more important now than ever as businesses are taking extra steps to better the community and the people working within it.

That could mean introducing sustainable and economical initiatives, introducing new methods to retain their key employees or customers and by contributing to their local community.

This year in particular we are looking for businesses who have navigated the unsettled economic environment and continue to thrive.

What advice would you give those who are considering entering?

Showcase your business and your innovations. Let us see how dynamic and forward thinking our region is and be proud of what you have achieved so far.

So many finalists in past years have not considered their business polished enough to enter, but ultimately used the awards as the next platform to drive their product or service forward.

Don’t be shy and let us all know about your achievements so far.

BREAKING BOUNDARIES AWARD CRITERIA

Technology, the internet and the digital revolution have transformed the nature of our economy, allowing businesses to operate not only in their local markets, but across geographical boundaries.

This award celebrates that transformation and those companies and individuals with the pioneering spirit to embrace, and open up, new growth opportunities.

Judges will be looking for businesses not limited to simply operating within existing boundaries, but who are reaching out to customers far beyond their own established areas.

Entrants can be established businesses or recent start-ups; but all will be united by an unquenchable spirit of enterprise and an appetite to break from conventional thinking.

They might be developing new products and services, or making use of new technology or techniques to deliver established products and services.

To enter the Norfolk Business Awards visit www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk