Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards: Technology is an enabler of everything

PUBLISHED: 08:40 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:41 08 July 2020

Computer Service Centre has been delivering technical innovation to its clients for over two decades Picture: Computer Service Centre

Computer Service Centre has been delivering technical innovation to its clients for over two decades Picture: Computer Service Centre

Archant

The Norfolk Business Awards 2020 are now open for entries! Christopher Cooper, director at Computer Service Centre, which sponsors the Tech Innovator award, tells us more about the importance of investing in technology.

Why have you chosen to support the Norfolk Business Awards?

If there was a time to support the awards, now without doubt is that time. We need to assist our local companies by raising their profiles and showcasing their services and products.

This year has been a huge challenge and will continue to be for some time, so now is not the time to retrench away from standing out in front.

As a long standing supporter of the Norfolk Business Awards, we feel it is our duty to keep calm and carry on.

Christopher Cooper, director at Computer Service Centre Picture: Computer Service CentreChristopher Cooper, director at Computer Service Centre Picture: Computer Service Centre

Why is it important for businesses to invest in technology?

I do enjoy this question when asked. Technology is an enabler of everything. Since the pandemic arrived, a huge proportion of the UK workforce has been told to “work at home if you can”, which for us meant all 65 team members.

Without continued investment in technology, a business will not survive.

In this digital age, how can technology help businesses keep ahead of the competition?

Technology covers so many areas. It could be internal systems which improve your business productivity and therefore assists in cost reduction and control. This would then have a positive effect on keeping the costs down for your clients, or increasing your margin.

It might be a new platform for helping team members make better decisions, as ably demonstrated by a previous Norfolk Business Awards winner, Rainbird Technologies.

You might be servicing your clients in new and intuitive ways that assist them with their clients, such as a better ordering system, which saves them time and therefore money.

Over the past quarter of a century, I have witnessed a huge array of technology solutions which have given many companies the edge, including what Computer Service Centre has delivered for itself.

Can good tech drive efficiency and growth?

Without question, when considered and implemented properly. If this was not the case, why has it continued to expand and develop?

We are now in the Information Age as well as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, pretty much says it all really.

What will you be looking for in the winner of your category?

Every year, we look for innovation and a uniqueness in what the entry is producing.

If you are considering your entry because it has helped increase revenues, demonstrate this within your submissions and ensure you can prove a link between your solution and your finances.

If, however, it is a new product or service which you think is innovative and not simply a reproduction of an existing idea, a clear presentation of it and how it is different, will set you apart from your competitors.

What advice would you give those who are considering entering?

It is not enough to simply do what everyone else is doing and hope that you will win the award.

As technology is now within every corner of a modern business, you will need to demonstrate why you should be shortlisted and then be chosen as the potential winner.

All too often, applicants do not put enough effort into their submission, or they do not make their story clear.

Remember, as judges, we have a short window to review potential winners, so if the story isn’t clear, then a brilliant application may not be noticed.

TECH INNOVATOR AWARD CRITERIA

Norfolk is home to a growing community of innovative tech companies, underscored by the fact that Norwich is now recognised as a tech city.

This award seeks to find the company that has placed technology at the heart of its operation, not only as part of its own product/service offer, but also to address business challenges and improve day-to-day operations for itself and clients.

Judges will be looking for businesses that use tech to innovate and to become more efficient and productive. The business may have recently grown as a result of IT investment or used technology to support business growth.

The winner will be a company that has harnessed the power of digital technologies which could include one or a combination of the following: mobile, social, cloud, Big Data and, of course, the underlying Internet, to build or transform business models.

It could be an established business that is using these new technologies to engage more effectively with its customers, or it could be a newer business that could only successfully exist and grow in the digital age.

Engagement, connectivity and interactivity will be key attributes the judges will be looking for in the finalists and winner.

To enter the Norfolk Business Awards click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘A horrible, smelly eyesore’ - Council urged to approve housing on former timber site

Aerial view of Westfield Road. Image: Google Maps

A11 and A47 delays expected due to abnormal load

An abnormal load will travel through Norfolk along the A11 and A47 on Thursday. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Bend, and snap! - Woman becomes Reese Witherspoon look-alike during lockdown

Rebecca Rickman-Jenkins, 40, of Poringland, has been having fun recreating look-a-like images of Reese Witherspoon. Picture: JULES RICKMAN-JENKINS

‘I was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis aged 22’

Holly Ridgeon, from Lowestoft, was diagnosed with MS at the age of 22. Picture: Holly Ridgeon

Small but perfectly formed: see inside this pretty little cottage for sale in north Norfolk

What it doesn't have in size it has in character - this one-bedroom cottage in Holt is for sale for �265,000. Picture: Sowerbys

Most Read

Woman lured from car and attacked by two men

A woman was attacked after being lured out of a car at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn Photo: Streetview

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New pictures show cruise ship laid up off east coast with no guests on board

Joining the tankers moored off Pakefield and Kessingland is cruise liner Cunard Queen Victoria. Picture: Mike Page

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘A horrible, smelly eyesore’ - Council urged to approve housing on former timber site

Aerial view of Westfield Road. Image: Google Maps

City to ‘demand’ £50m for Ben Godfrey

Ben Godfrey will not leave Norwich City on the cheap Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Bend, and snap! - Woman becomes Reese Witherspoon look-alike during lockdown

Rebecca Rickman-Jenkins, 40, of Poringland, has been having fun recreating look-a-like images of Reese Witherspoon. Picture: JULES RICKMAN-JENKINS

‘Things may never be the same again’: Garage owners bemoan MOT holiday

A & D Garage Services, Drayton Road. Pic: A & D Garage Services

Assembly Online: Take a walk “into the eerie” in free online arts event

Assembly Online On Vanishing Land (C) Assembly House Trust