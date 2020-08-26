Search

Advanced search

Builder abandoned £40k extension with no doors or porch window

PUBLISHED: 12:43 26 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 26 August 2020

The Stricklands are the second set of customers to complain about builder Rowan Parker after he left their extension (pictured) unfinished. Photo: Rowan Parker/Facebook/Stricklands

The Stricklands are the second set of customers to complain about builder Rowan Parker after he left their extension (pictured) unfinished. Photo: Rowan Parker/Facebook/Stricklands

Archant

A couple paid a builder more than £40,000 for an extension which he never finished, leaving them with no front door.

June and David Stirckland from Chegrave paid builder Rowan Parker more than £40,000 for an extension. Windows were installed but the front door and porch window were not. Photo: June StricklandJune and David Stirckland from Chegrave paid builder Rowan Parker more than £40,000 for an extension. Windows were installed but the front door and porch window were not. Photo: June Strickland

Pensioners June and David Strickland hired Rowan Parker in 2018 to extend their bungalow in Chedgrave.

It was meant to take six months, but after 12 months of sporadic work he left them with a hole where their front door and porch window should have been, as well as missing radiators and a garden mess, they said.

They are the second set of customers to complain about paying Mr Parker for work which the Thurlton builder never completed.

He abandoned their project and put his company, SDR Building and Home Improvements Ltd, into liquidation in August 2019.

June and David Stirckland from Chegrave paid builder Rowan Parker more than £40,000 for an extension but the work was left unfinished. Photo: June StricklandJune and David Stirckland from Chegrave paid builder Rowan Parker more than £40,000 for an extension but the work was left unfinished. Photo: June Strickland

Mrs Strickland, 72, has calculated that they paid £3,000 for items which were never delivered by Mr Parker, including new radiators, bespoke doors and a porch window.

The pensioners then had to spend another £5,000 finishing their extension after he left, leaving them £8,000 out of pocket.

However when documents came through from SDR’s liquidators, they were listed as being owed just £800.

“He was still saying at the creditors’ meeting in August last year that he would finish the job, I just couldn’t believe it,” Mrs Strickland said.

The couple's front room in Chedgrave during the build. Photo: June StricklandThe couple's front room in Chedgrave during the build. Photo: June Strickland

“We don’t want anyone else to go through this with him because he comes across as a really likeable guy.

“Last year Dave was really ill with stress and this really affected both of us.”

In September 2018 the grandparents travelled to Canada for three weeks for their golden wedding anniversary, expecting to see the walls up and some progress on their return.

But when they came back no work had been done, they claimed.

They spent another £5,000 after Rowan Parker had left finishing the project. Photo: ArchantThey spent another £5,000 after Rowan Parker had left finishing the project. Photo: Archant

Mr Strickland, 75, a retired engineer, said: “We liked him and trusted him. Whenever he asked for money we paid him.”

Dick and Amanda Wolsey from Worlingham also gave SDR Building and Home Improvements money for work which was not done.

As reported in August, they paid £6000 in 2018 to repair drains at their home in Worlingham, but Mr Parker never started the project.

Mr Parker has not responded to requests for comment.

June and David Stirckland from Chegrave paid builder Rowan Parker more than £40,000 for an extension but the work was left unfinished. Photo: Facebook/Rowan ParkerJune and David Stirckland from Chegrave paid builder Rowan Parker more than £40,000 for an extension but the work was left unfinished. Photo: Facebook/Rowan Parker

•For consumer advice contact the Citizens Advice helpline on 0808 223 1133 or visit www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer

•Follow our investigations unit on Facebook

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘A customer threw a drink over staff’ - one restaurant owner’s Eat Out to Help Out experience

Landlady Kaeti Newport in one of the new rooms at the Smokehouse restaurant in the Grange Hotel at Ormesby St Margaret. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Power cuts and trees down as winds from Storm Francis hit Norfolk and Suffolk

A tree was brought down on Stoke Road. Pic: Ryan Williams.

‘This is going to kill us’ - traders’ fury over post-lockdown planters

Traders are objecting to planters which have been placed in Market Place, Reepham, taking out a number of car parking spaces. Picture: Brittney Woodman

Mum who crashed into tree had ecstasy in her system

Flowers were left at the scene of the accident at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham, which claimed the life of Corina Sayer. Picture: Archant

Restaurants to continue offering discounts after Eat Out to Help Out finishes

People enjoying the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in Norwich. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Workers test positive amid coronavirus outbreak at chicken factory

Seven workers at Banham Poultry in Attleborough have tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Denise Bradley

First coronavirus death in Norfolk hospital in 40 days

There have been no coronavirus deaths at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital since June 8 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Marine biologist crowdfunding to support copyright fight with comedian Ricky Gervais

Norwich man John Savage, who is locked in a legal wrangle with Ricky Gervais. Picture: Albanpix.com

Trees fall on vehicles in city car park

Emergency services attended a car park on Wymer Street after a tree fell on a vehicle. Picture: James Wright

Norfolk community centre to be bought for £1

Hunstanton Community Centre, which has been bought for £1 by the town council Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘This is going to kill us’ - traders’ fury over post-lockdown planters

Traders are objecting to planters which have been placed in Market Place, Reepham, taking out a number of car parking spaces. Picture: Brittney Woodman

Builder abandoned £40k extension with no doors or porch window

The Stricklands are the second set of customers to complain about builder Rowan Parker (pictured) after he left their extension unfinished. Photo: Rowan Parker/Facebook/Stricklands

Large fallen tree blocks Norfolk road

The fallen tree in Dereham, near Windsor Park. Photo: Abby Nicholson

£35m floating eco-resort plan for former quarry

The new development plans at Ashwicken Lake. Picture: Baca Architects

TOUR Q&A: Paddy answers your questions from Germany

Jordan Hugill could make his bow for Norwich City in Wednesday's friendly against Dynamo Dresden Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd