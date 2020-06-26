‘Phones have been ringing like crazy’ - Broads boating holidays almost fully-booked through July

The Carousel cruiser built by Richardsons as part of its Platinum fleet. There's been a huge surge of interest in staycations of this kind since Boris Johnson gave holiday makers the green light to reopen July 4. Pic: Richardson's Archant

Broads’ holiday boating companies are almost fully-booked throughout July as staycations are poised to surge following lockdown easing measures.

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew has called for local support for Broads' businesses, encouraging people to take a much-needed holiday come July 4th. Picture: Danielle Booden Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew has called for local support for Broads' businesses, encouraging people to take a much-needed holiday come July 4th. Picture: Danielle Booden

On June 23, Boris Johnson announced that people could holiday within England from July 4, while Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew has called for his constituents to “support local businesses” and take a “much-needed holiday” in the Norfolk Broads.

For Richardson’s Boating Holidays, the phones have been ringing “like crazy” over the past few days, with most holiday slots for July already full up.

A spokesperson said: “People are absolutely desperate to get out, and this week in particular the phone line has been going crazy.

“Most of our longer-stay slots for July are already gone. People have been booking boats out from Monday to Friday or even a full week.

“There’s been no need for a waiting list yet, but availability is running out very quickly.

Relaxing, close to home breaks will undoubtedly become more popular as doubts remain over international travel this summer. Photo Matt Keal/Richardson's Relaxing, close to home breaks will undoubtedly become more popular as doubts remain over international travel this summer. Photo Matt Keal/Richardson's

“We’ve had a lot of transferrals over to next year with existing holidays due to the lockdown, but quite a few people who transferred are now getting in touch to book in a holiday this year as well.”

She added: “I’m glad we can finally open because it’s probably easier for people to socially distance on a boat than anywhere else.”

The booking situation has been equally busy at Barnes Brinkcraft.

Self catering holidays are a popular option for many people anyway, but interest is expected to soar this year following the coronavirus lockdown. Photo Richardson's Self catering holidays are a popular option for many people anyway, but interest is expected to soar this year following the coronavirus lockdown. Photo Richardson's

A spokesperson said it had seen a surge in interest for short breaks in July.

She said: “We’ve been open for day boat hire for a little while now, but things are looking to get much busier from July 4.”

Alison, who works at Oliver’s Sailing Holidays at Martham, said that its three staycation yachts were already being booked out over the summer at the same rate they were last year.

She said: “It’s lovely that people can come back to the Broads and we’re so excited about the prospect of reopening.

“There’s a lot of extra work to be done though, in terms of disinfecting the boats between each hire.

“We have a fogging machine which is really very handy - it coats everything in the vicinity with cleaning product - and new rules about customers using the toilets on site when they are due to board or disembark the boat.

“The boats are quite small spaces and you want to keep everyone safe as possible to avoid risk - but it’s worth it to get things up and running again.”