Norfolk brewer scoop three awards in national beer competition

A north Norfolk brewery is celebrating winning a gold medal and two silvers at a prestigious national brewing competition.

David and Rachel Holliday of The Norfolk Brewhouse Picture: Rae Shirley Photography David and Rachel Holliday of The Norfolk Brewhouse Picture: Rae Shirley Photography

The Norfolk Brewhouse, who brew the Moon Gazer range of ales and lagers in Hindringham, won three categories at the Digital Beer Awards 2020, an innovative new award which had to adjust due to Covid-19.

The StubbleStag and Jackalope craft beers both won silver in their categories with DewHopper taking home gold in the ‘standard lager and pilsner’ category.

David Holliday, co-founder of the MoonGazer was delighted with the triple accolade and said: “We are delighted that we were judged to have brewed three great craft lagers.

“StubbleStag scooped silver in the premium lager category and DewHopper lager a gold in the standard lager and pilsner category and Jackalope picked up a silver in the speciality beer category.”

Organised by the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA) and open to all independent breweries in the UK, the awards attracted entries from over 180 British breweries and 500 different beers.

The beers were all blind tasted by a panel of 50 expert tasters across two live video judging days.

The brewery was delighted that each of the three lagers which it entered scooped an award in the Eastern region which covers beers from seven counties.

Jackalope is a unique lager that uses over 30kg of fresh root ginger and is thought to be the only one of its kind in the UK.

Mr Holliday said: “To be awarded in all three of the lager categories against such a strong line up was amazing.

“We take great pride in our craft lagers, but in fairness we are probably best known for our range of Moon Gazer ales, so the recognition for lager was really rewarding.”

The craft largers all have a ‘strong Norfolk flavour’ as both brews use Norfolk Maris Otter barley from Norfolk maltster Crisp Maltings.

The brewery is now looking forward to developing its lager range further.