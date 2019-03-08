Here's how having a pint could win you tickets to a Norwich City match

Award-winning Norfolk brewery Woodforde's and Norwich City Football Club have launched a scheme offering ticket prize draws, special appearances, pre and post game events and live podcast recordings. Photo: Woodforde's Archant

One of the region's top breweries is set to partner with Norwich's Premier League football club to offer exclusive fan events at five select venues across the city.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Award-winning Norfolk brewery Woodforde's and Norwich City Football Club have launched a scheme offering ticket prize draws, special appearances from club legends, pre and post game events and live podcast recordings from Talk Norwich City.

The brewery, already the main sponsor of the club, will host events at The Murderers, on Timber Hill; The Jubilee, on St Leonard's Road; Queen of Iceni, at Riverside; Lollards Pit, on Riverside Road; and the Compleat Angler, on Prince of Wales Road - which are set to become go-to destinations for Canaries fans throughout the season.

The brand new scheme, titled Premier Pub Partners, will run ticket competitions for fans on match days, with the first promotion on offer this weekend.

Anyone ordering a pint of Woodfordes at The Murderers, on Timber Hill, on Saturday, October 5, will be entered into a draw for tickets to Norwich vs Aston Villa at Carrow Road that day.

James Armitage, marketing director at Woodforde's Brewery, said: "We're proud to be a primary partner of Norwich City, and everybody is excited to have the club back in the top flight.

You may also want to watch:

"Our Premier Pub Partners will be the place to be for City fans this season, with unmissable experiences, the chance to win tickets before matches, and great Woodforde's beer on offer."

Woodforde's beers Wherry, West Coast Wherry and Norada are available at Carrow Road on matchdays, with the Woodforde's Fire Truck dispensing pints to thirsty fans before games.

The news comes as the brewery celebrates its most successful ale trail yet, with 750,000 pints of Woodforde's beers sold at pubs in East Anglia's largest ale trail.

More than 400 pubs in Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire took part this summer, with the trail ending on Sunday, September 29.

And Billy Barnes, manager at The Lollards Pit, said: "The Ale Trail is crucial to us - it drives in new people to the pub.

"We always keep Woodforde's on anyway but we have had a lot of people ask for the lager Conquest this year too."

- For more information about Premier Pub Partners special events, NCFC fans should follow @WoodfordesBeer and @TalkNorwichCity on social media.