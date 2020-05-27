Search

Brewery owner, 21, sees beer sales soar during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 10:52 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:52 27 May 2020

Mike Green of Tindall Brewery. Picture: Tindall Brewery

A young Norfolk brewery owner has been kept busy during the continuing coronavirus crisis with sales of his real ale hitting an all time high.

Having taken over the family brewing business a year ago, Mike Green has seen sales of ale soar during lockdown.

Mr Green, 21, who runs the Seething-based Tindall Brewery, has been working tirelessly to keep up with the demand for bottles of ale during lockdown.

Once produced, his award winning ales are being sold in a takeaway format, and on a non-contact basis.

After only brewing his first beer in April last year at the brewery at the family home in Seething, near Loddon, Mr Green had taken on the business after his father Allan retired last year.

Mike Green said: “The brewery has been thriving, and sales of bottled beer are up tremendously.”

He has also been selling fresh draught beer to people who bring their own containers for £3.40 a litre, and casks of beer for people to set up at home.

Having scooped a first place for his Ditchingham Dam in the best bitter category at the 2019 Norwich Beer Festival and a third place award for his Honey Do ale, these awards were achieved after winning the first place Brewers choice award for his Seething Pint at a beer festival in Derbyshire – ahead of long established breweries, including Greene King and Timothy Taylor’s.

While keeping many of the breweries original ales, Mike Green has created a range of new ales as well.

He said: “I always planned to carry on my father’s legacy of creating a quality product, sourcing the best possible ingredients, and supporting the local community.”

In the future he hopes that he can expand the business, while hosting tap nights and tours of the brewery.

However for now, in the middle of a crisis which has left him saddened by the terrible effect that it has had upon the nation, Mr Green has been “surprised and delighted” by people’s reaction to the companies range of real ales as he feels quietly optimistic about the companies future.

To find out more about Tindall Brewery ales visit www.facebook.com/tindallales/ or contact Mike Green on 07703 379116.

