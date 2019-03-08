Search

Social media brand launched to tap into the power of micro-influencers

PUBLISHED: 15:00 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:00 10 July 2019

60 influencers attended the Norfolk Bloggers launch. Picture: Norfolk Bloggers

Norfolk Bloggers

A digital marketing director has explained the business-savvy decision behind launching a new branch of her business, aimed at tapping into the blogging potential in Norfolk.

The Tiny Tipple Company provided drinks at the Norfolk Bloggers event. Picture: Norfolk BloggersThe Tiny Tipple Company provided drinks at the Norfolk Bloggers event. Picture: Norfolk Bloggers

Nicole Howes is an executive at Nui Image, and has launched the Norfolk Bloggers brand to build a community for influencers in the area.

But it's not just about promoting influencers, as the aim of the brand is to match influencers with brands who would benefit from social media marketing.

"I have my own travel Instagram page," said Mrs Howes. "And it became increasingly clear that we have loads of brilliant independent business here that could work with influencers to reach new customers."

Norfolk Bloggers, an Instagram page, hosted its first event this month with an event hosted by Broads Tours.

Influencers at the Norfolk Bloggers launch on a boat provided by Broads Tours. Picture: Norfolk BloggersInfluencers at the Norfolk Bloggers launch on a boat provided by Broads Tours. Picture: Norfolk Bloggers

"An increasing market in social media is micro-influencers, so people with between 1,000 and 5,000 followers," said Mrs Howes, who has worked in the family-run business since it was founded 12 years ago.

"The benefit of working with these influencers is that because they have a smaller following they tend to be more trusted, as people know they haven't bought customers or will sell out to brands.

"Being a micro-influencer also tends to mean you only focus in one area: travel, food, being a mum blogger, so you have a more targeted audience."

Mrs Howes says clients like The Tiny Tipple Company and the Garden Kitchen Café have already benefitted from social media marketing.

"Businesses tend to make the mistake of going after influencers with big followings, or sending them free items which they can't influence what the blogger will say or do," Mrs Howes said.

"A proper collaboration means you get an influencer who really wants to work with good brands they believe in, and the brand sees a genuine increase in interation."

And questions as to whether the instagram bubble will burst aren't a concern: "You just have to move with the times and be happy to do so."

Mrs Howes said: "Ten years ago if you told people what Instagram would end up being today they wouldn't believe you. That's the joy of digital marketing, it's always changing and you just have to try and stay ahead of the curve."

