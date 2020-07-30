Three Norfolk beaches named among best in country

Sunrise at Holkham beach. The Sunday Times has named it as one of the best beaches in the UK. Picture: Neal Trafankowski (c) copyright newzulu.com

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Sunday Times has named Horsey Gap as one of the best beaches in the UK. Picture: JP Appleton The Sunday Times has named Horsey Gap as one of the best beaches in the UK. Picture: JP Appleton

Three Norfolk beaches have been included in The Sunday Times’ list of the 50 best beaches in Britain for 2020.

The list, which was published in the newspaper’s travel supplement, was compiled by chief travel writer Chris Halsam, who this year “picked 50 less obvious beaches” to help beachgoers “keep the love as local as possible”.

Three beaches in Norfolk were included in the top 10 for the southeast of England.

Overstrand, near Cromer, has been named one of the best beaches in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: Chris Bishop Overstrand, near Cromer, has been named one of the best beaches in the country by The Sunday Times. Picture: Chris Bishop

Overstrand

Coming in at number eight on the list was Overstrand. Just a few miles from Cromer, Overstrand beach stretches for two miles and you can either walk its length on the sand or along the cliff top for some great views. The beach itself has the best of both worlds with soft sand for laying down a towel as well as the harder sand underneath to build castles. Dogs are permitted so a day out with the family can also include your four-legged member as well. The car park right next to the main beach access points costs £7.

Horsey Gap

Just behind Overstrand was Horsey Gap. Renowned for the thousands of grey seals which turn up to give birth every year, there is more than just the view of the beach. More than 2,000 pups were born and raised at Horsey Gap last winter and it is an occasion that shouldn’t be missed. Beyond the seal watching, Horsey beach is for those who want to swap the crowds and the typical attractions for soft sand, excellent water quality and tranquillity. The car park is £3, making it one of the cheapest beaches for parking.

Holkham

Coming in at number 10 on the list was Holkham beach. It has beautiful stretches of sand and sometimes with high tides, shallow lagoons can form. This beach might look familiar as it was used as the set for the closing scenes of Shakespeare in Love with Gwyneth Paltrow. The Sunday Times pinpoint the smell of pines, the theatrical thunderstorms and the sun-warmed lagoon as the real selling-points of this beach. The car park is £8 which can be justified by the four-miles of white-gold sand.

Two beaches in Suffolk also made the southeast of England list. Southwold Denes was sixth followed by Aldeburgh which was ranked at number seven.

Don’t miss our Enjoy Summer More supplement

There are loads of ideas on things to do this summer in our 24-page supplement in the EDP and Norwich Evening News this Saturday.

With so many fantastic attractions right on our doorstep, now’s the perfect time to re-visit some old favourites or discover some new ones. They’ve all got special covid safety measures in place, so you can enjoy a day out in complete confidence.

The summer is also a great time to enjoy our fine county’s food and drink bounty. Whether you’re planning on taking advantage of the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme, cooking up a storm at home, or looking for some pick-your-own fun, we’ve got plenty of inspiration.

The focus on our homes and gardens will also continue through summer. We’ve got some great ideas to make the most of time spent at home, from wild gardens to hot tubs.

Don’t miss it!