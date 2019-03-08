Search

PUBLISHED: 17:02 17 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 17 September 2019

Better Furniture, Yarmouth, which is closing down. Pic; Archant

Better Furniture, Yarmouth, which is closing down. Pic; Archant

An independently-run furniture business, which has been going for more than a decade, announced today it is closing down.

The post on social media from Better Furniture. Pic: Better FurnitureThe post on social media from Better Furniture. Pic: Better Furniture

Better Furniture, based in Southtown Road, Yarmouth, is closing with a sale of all items starting on Thursday at 9am. The store was closed for business today.

Meanwhile its sister shop on Barker Street in Norwich was also closed today - however a post from the store on social media has indicated it is re-opening as normal tomorrow.

Despite customers being told they could still get in touch with the Yarmouth store, no one was answering the phone at either shops today.

The store announced its closing down sale on social media, posting on Twitter and Facebook: "Our Southtown Road store is closing down. The building has been sold and everything is reduced to clear. Starts Thursday, 9am."

It stated there would be 'huge reductions' on all items including dining and bedroom furunture, designer and handmade sofas, beds, rugs, mirrors and oak furniture. Yet it also stated the Norwich store would "continue to fulfil all your new, existing and future special orders."

The news was greeted online by a host of customers trying to find out more but none of their questions were answered on social media.

Better Furniture was established on Boxing Day, 2008 and owned by a company called Emporium Pine Limited, based in Yarmouth.

