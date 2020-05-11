Search

Lotus teams up with Centrica to create electric cars that are an ‘extension to the home’

PUBLISHED: 08:41 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:41 11 May 2020

The new all electric Evija going into production in Hethel later this year

Norfolk’s car maker Lotus is working with the parent company of British Gas to help create its new electric car fleet.

Phil Popham, Lotus CEO. Pic: ArchantPhil Popham, Lotus CEO. Pic: Archant

The firm said the cars would be “an extension to the home”, capable of storing electricity, minimising emissions and generating new income by providing services to the energy market.

The announcement came after Lotus, owned by Chinese firm Geely, had put the production of the all-electric Evija hypercar on hold because of lockdown. But this is now hoped to start at the Hethel HQ later this year. It marks the start of its journey to electrifying its growing range of vehicles.

Centrica, parent company of British Gas. Pic: ArchantCentrica, parent company of British Gas. Pic: Archant

Centrica will also facilitate a sustainability programme that leverages innovative, low carbon technologies, and helps mitigate the environmental impact of everything from manufacturing through to sales and the day-to-day activities of Lotus employees, helping meet the car company’s carbon reduction aspirations.

The new partnership is also designed to help establish a new global charging and energy infrastructure for new products as part of Lotus’ journey to net-zero carbon following huge investment into the business since 2018.

Lotus Cars chief executive Phil Popham said: “Our journey to net-zero carbon is absolutely lock-in-step with the Vision80 strategy for Lotus – taking us to 80 years of the business in 2028. By then we will have transformed Lotus into a truly global player in the high-performance high-technology sector with a new range of cars that remain true to our fundamental promise of always being ‘For The Drivers’.

“The difference is the energy and infrastructure that will power and support these products in the future – this new partnership demonstrates the progress being made and the ambition of our vision.”

Centrica Group chief executive Chris O’Shea said: “We are committed to helping our customers and communities achieve net-zero and to do so, we must enable the change to electric vehicles. We have the technology, the skills and the scale to do this and our partnership with Lotus is another step in bringing our commitment to life.”

