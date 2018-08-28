Banham Poultry owed £41m to creditors before sale, report shows

Banham Poultry signs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

Norfolk chicken processor Banham Poultry owed more than £41m when it went into administration last month, new figures reveal.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Attleborough-based firm experienced a cashflow crunch over the summer and was sold to Derbyshire-based Chesterfield Poultry in a pre-pack administration, a deal which safeguarded 1,100 jobs.

A report from administrators at Duff and Phelps shows that Lloyds Bank, the only secured creditor, was owed £19.77m by the group. A further £21.27m was owed to non-preferential creditors, which included £15.5m to trade creditors and £5.1m to the company’s pension fund.

Have you been left out of pocket by the administration? Contact business editor Mark Shields on 01603 772426 or mark.shields@archant.co.uk

Hundreds of suppliers are listed in the administrators’ report, including feed merchants, transport companies, hatcheries and utilities suppliers, which face the prospect of a return of just pennies for every pound they are owed.

Banham Poultry went public in early October with its financial difficulties and subsequent search for a buyer, after a summer in which it had been hit by rising feed prices, falling trade and disruption from bedding in new machinery in which it had invested.

Fears were raised that the jobs of 1,100 workers could be at risk as time ran out to secure a buyer, before Chesterfield Poultry swooped in to buy the business’s assets in a pre-pack administration. This type of deal involves a buyer being lined up before a company enters insolvency, with its assets being bought and its debts left behind.

The rescue deal was hailed by MPs for having preserved the jobs – a rival bid would have seen the Attleborough factory shut down – but there were warnings at the time that creditors could pay the price.

Banham Poultry had a turnover of around £150m and processed more than a million birds a week at its Norfolk plant.

It had embarked on an expansion in the summer of 2018, with the ambition of increasing capacity by a further 300,000 to 500,000 birds a week.

Have you been left out of pocket by the administration? Contact business editor Mark Shields on 01603 772426 or mark.shields@archant.co.uk