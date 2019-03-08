Aviva reveals its strangest claims, from gorilla bites to Justin Bieber’s head

Aviva has revealed it's strangest claims of 2018. Pic: Archant. Archant

Norwich’s Aviva has shared the details of its strangest insurance claims over the past year.

The insurers, which have their largest UK offices based in Surrey Street, saw everything from gorilla bites to damage to Justin Bieber’s head claimed in 2018.

The business accepted more than 991,700 claims in 2018, worth £3.8bn.

One of the stranger claims the company received was from a customer whose car had been mistaken for a female horse.

A male horse mounted the vehicle and caused some damage to the car’s bodywork.

Another claim was from a customer who had suffered an attempted break in. A burglar tried and failed to break into the customer’s home before he was rumbled by the homeowner, and proceeded to accidentally lock himself in a garden shed.

Aviva paid for damage to the home and the shed.

Another customer was on a trek to see gorillas in their natural habitat.

Their guide took them close to a group of gorillas and surprised one of them, who bit our customer on the arm and ran off.

Aviva arranged for medical assistance for the customer, who said he didn’t blame the gorilla!

Another monkey-related claim came from a customer who was on holiday when the animal grabbed his bag.

The monkey proceeded to rifle through the customer’s belongings before smashing his mobile on the ground.

Aviva replaced the phone.

A final animal incident occurred when a customer locked a cat in his car while he was unloading groceries.

Later, noticing his hazards were on, the customer went outside and found the cat - which had caused significant damage to the interior of the car.

Aviva repaired the car - the cat was uninjured.

Justin Bieber’s head was also among claims made this year.

The wax likenesses of Justin Bieber and Ben Affleck had to be repaired after cracks appeared in their heads.

Aviva paid the company who had created the star duo.

Andy Briggs, chief executive officer, Aviva UK Insurance, said: “Insurance is there to protect against the unexpected, no matter how unlikely the circumstance. And in volume and variety, our data on the claims we accepted in 2018 shows that Aviva helped its customers when they needed us most.”