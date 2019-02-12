Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Aviva increases Brexit backstop by £100m in new results

PUBLISHED: 10:57 07 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:15 07 March 2019

Maurice Tulloch, the new chief executive of Aviva says the company has a

Maurice Tulloch, the new chief executive of Aviva says the company has a "huge opportunity". Picture: Aviva

Aviva

Norwich’s Aviva has published its latest set of results, revealing an £100m investment in Brexit reserves as the company battens down the hatches ahead of March 29.

The stunning Marble Hall in Aviva's Surrey House in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe stunning Marble Hall in Aviva's Surrey House in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Aviva’s chief financial officer Tom Stoddard revealed that Brexit reserves have been increased to £400m, in an attempt to “remain resilient” against any scenario.

The company’s report reads: “The prolonged and fraught process of negotiating Britain’s exit from the European Union has weighed down on the growth in the economy.

“But Aviva is well placed to deal with this, and have prepared to minimise the potential operational impact.”

The company is indeed in a strong domestic position, having grown operating profits by 2% to £3.2bn, up from £2.6bn in 2017.

Returns to shareholders have also increased 7%, up to 58.4p per share – higher than competitors such as Direct Line at around 32p.

The business is further consolidating its position by paying of debts and instead increasing investment into government loans.

The report says: “Our plan is to prioritise debt reduction for the foreseeable future. We plan to reduce debt by at least £1.5bn by the end of 2022, saving approximately £90m a year in interest expenses.”

However, the company has been set back by headwinds overseas – particularly in the Canadian market.

The report attributes “adverse large losses and weather-related claims” as an issue offsetting increased operating profits in France.

The report says that in Canada, the 2018 focus was to “set the business on the path to recovery, following the challenges experienced in 2017, where results were adversely affected by heightened claims inflation in motor insurance.”

Aviva’s smallest market having contributed £28m to the company, Canada is set to see an increase in operating profits as a result of rate increases of around 10% from the first quarter of 2019.

Maurice Tulloch, the recently appoint chief executive of Aviva, said: “We have strong foundations but we are only scratching the service of our full potential. There’s a huge opportunity here. I am determined to re-energise Aviva and deliver long term growth for our shareholders.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

Volunteers catch 275 speeding drivers

Community Speed Watch volunteers in South Norfolk caught 275 drivers in February. Picture: Matthew Usher

Customers slam ‘blasé and arrogant’ builder John Miller who took thousands of pounds off them

Paul Pearson’s annexe was left with a leak and damp by John Miller. Photo: Submitted/Denise Bradley

Girl, 17, had knife held to her throat in terrifying Norwich street attack

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Voyeuristic pensioner set up cameras in 16-year-old girl’s bedroom and woman’s bathroom

Hopton Gardens, in Great Yarmouth. GOOGLE MAPS

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

4,000 new homes and two new schools recommended for approval

An artist's impression of the local centre, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Dangerous dog spared after breaking a woman’s thumb outside village shop

Peter Cuff appeared at Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court. Google Maps

Volunteers catch 275 speeding drivers

Community Speed Watch volunteers in South Norfolk caught 275 drivers in February. Picture: Matthew Usher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists