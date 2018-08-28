Search

Advanced search

Late payments are no laughing matter - even when you’re a clown

PUBLISHED: 00:00 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:51 07 January 2019

Andy the Clown getting ready to juggle. Photo : Steve Adams

Andy the Clown getting ready to juggle. Photo : Steve Adams

Steve Adams 2017 : 07398 238853

A third of invoices from East of England small firms are paid after 30 days by large companies, according to new research.

Paul Uppall, small business commissioner. Picture: Phil HillPaul Uppall, small business commissioner. Picture: Phil Hill

According to the study – by Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking and the UK Small Business Commissioner – 34% of invoices issued by small businesses in this area of the UK take longer than 30-day payment terms, which is above the national average of 32%.

Invoices are taking 38 days on average to be paid to the region’s small firms. More than a fifth (21%) of large businesses report an average bill payment time of 50 days and above.

This is well above the Small Business Commissioner’s recommended exemplar of 30 days, and these firms, in effect, using their supply chain to finance their businesses.

As a result of the research, the small business commissioner, Paul Uppal, is to recommend a traffic light warning system to give small firms a signal about which large businesses pay their bills late.

Andy the clown from Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick ButcherAndy the clown from Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

“A traffic light system would be a simple and effective way of demonstrating which larger firms have structured their supply chain in such a way that it is more than an exchange of good or services but also resembles part of their financing model,” he said. “This is money that could be used to grow smaller businesses and generate tangible economic activity. Instead it is stuck on large firms’ business ledgers doing nothing.”

Andrew Davis from Lowestoft, who works under the name ‘Andy the Clown’ and takes over as president of the World Clown Association in March, said he has been affected by late payments in his line of work. “But as soon as I realise that they are late payers, then I go work for someone else - you learn from experience,” he said. “I have had particular issues with being paid late by a certain brewery. Their payments system worked really well until there were breaks in the chain, then it would slow right down.”

Adam Storey, a director at Ocala Healthcare, a small healthcare recruitment agency that operates in Suffolk, explained that their payment terms range from 14 to 30 day terms - but staff are paid weekly. “As a small business that is self-funded, it puts a lot of pressure on the business when invoices are not paid promptly,” he said. “The most difficult situation when dealing with big business is that they can have inflexible processes, if an authorising manager is off for a week and misses a pay run then payment can over run by a further month.

“This puts serious strain on small businesses when managing cashflow.”

Tony Addison, explained that his company, Free Rein, a digital marketing and technology business in Hadleigh, signed up to the government’s Prompt Payment Code, which was designed to help small businesses get paid on time, at the outset. “We labour the point that we pay our smaller suppliers either on day or receipt or within seven days,” he explained. “The result has been very good payments from our public sector clients (7-21 days) and only certain medium sized clients pushing the terms.

“But you have to be firm and charge your terms and conditions interest when they are delinquent regularly.

“Government need to give the Code real teeth though, and small businesses need to be firm about payment within terms. This is hard to do with some larger clients, but has to be done.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

A man was attacked outside the recreation ground in Rectory Road in Coltishall. Picture Google.

Motorists deal with delays near Great Yarmouth after morning crash

A crash has closed the A143 at Bradwell. Picture Google.

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

Most Read

‘I need financial support’ – Lambert believes he can rebuild Ipswich Town with backing

#includeImage($article, 225)

Sudbury loses three restaurants in the first week of 2019

#includeImage($article, 225)

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Time to go Marcus... but you already knew that

#includeImage($article, 225)

Emergency teams in attendance at Halesworth incident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man pulled from burning boat wreckage following explosion

The explosion happened moments after the vessel’s engine was started at the Griffin Marina on Sunday afternoon. Photo: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Norwich City are NOT interested in William Remy

Reports Legia Warsaw defender William Remy is on his way to Norwich City are wide of the mark. Picture: PA

Forecasters warn of flooding risk as 50mph winds hit Norfolk

Forecasters have warned flood alerts are likely to be issued in parts of the Norfolk and Suffolk coast. Picture: Chris Bishop

Man injured following attack by youths outside park

A man was attacked outside the recreation ground in Rectory Road in Coltishall. Picture Google.

Car found by police on roof with driver nowhere to be seen

The car was found on its roof on the side of the A1101. Picture: MILDENHALL POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists