These are the four Norfolk and Suffolk projects to receive funding totalling £14.5m

PUBLISHED: 16:14 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:45 27 March 2019

The new Digi-Tech building at CCN. Credit: COFFEY ARCHITECTS

The new Digi-Tech building at CCN Broadland Drive. Credit: COFFEY ARCHITECTS

The New Anglia LEP has revealed which four projects in Norfolk and Suffolk will receive a portion of funding totalling £14.5m.

The money will be spent with the aim of boosting skills, innovation and productivity in the region.

The four projects which will receive funding through the LEP’s growth deal with the government are an accelerator programme at the University of Suffolk, a digi-tech factory at City College Norwich (CCN), a digital and technology skills hub at Suffolk New College, and an innovation network for Norfolk and Suffolk county councils.

CCN has been awarded £6.09m to build a 2,780m² facility which will host digital technology, engineering and design courses.

It is hoped that the money will inspire 477 new students to take up these courses, as well as supporting 100 new apprentices, as well as a total of six new jobs.

Norfolk’s County Council, as well as Suffolk’s, is also being given £440,000 to create a network to enable private, public and educational sector organisations and the public to explore, trial and implement Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

This project should create 74 new jobs and 40 new products.

The University of Suffolk has been given £6.49m to establish a nationally significant ICT research and training centre.

The centre will leverage the capabilities of the University of Suffolk, BT and the Adastral Park tech cluster.

It’s hoped that this will create 520 new students, 145 new apprentices and 36 new jobs.

Lastly Suffolk New College has been given £1.6m to offer courses and support for those wishing to progress into higher education and higher-level apprenticeships.

Paul Winter, chair of the New Anglia Skills Board, said: “These projects represent a huge boost for our skills ambitions in Norfolk and Suffolk – not just for the high-skilled workers they’ll produce for our businesses, but also for the direct business collaborations they’ll promote.

“Evidence gathered for our Digital Tech Sector Skills Plan tells us our two counties will need 10,000 new highly skilled workers in the sector by the middle of the next decade. But that number quadruples when you include skilled digital jobs serving other sectors. These projects will help address that need with leading edge resources, whilst also providing the environment for our next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs to thrive.”

